Transcript for 911 audio offers new information in killing of Ahmaud Arbery

Investigators are listening to this newly released 911 call made by one of the two men charged with aggravated assault and felony murder. In the death of 25 year old Ahmad arbiter. Michael Mick Michael and his father Greg re a former police officer are accused of gunning down on the young unarmed black man won the pursuit of what they've called a citizen's arrest. An escort. London in two eight help in the build enough is now firmly. These security camera videos from inside that construction site do show a young black man walking around. The owner of their property says they believe the person was only there to drink water and added that several other people have also walked on of their property. They tell ABC news nothing has been stolen the Georgia bureau of investigations was called in to take over the case after being plagued by perceived conflicts of interest. And inaction the mic Michaels both white men were arrested less than 48 hours later the documents show that Gregory make Michael's law enforcement certifications with suspended for the fatal shooting of Vermont Marbury for failure to maintain training for the year 28 team. At that point Mick Michael lost its powers of arrest. The personal records were obtained by ABC news from his time working in Glynn county Georgia as a police officer. An investigator in the district attorney's office the attorneys for Travis but Michael are calling arbour is death a tragedy but say. There's been a rusted judgment against their clients. People who know better than to engage in stereotypes. A rushing to judgment. Our stereo type. At sad but attorneys for the victims' families say that's exactly what happened to a mom and at twenty Arturo was shot dead. But people who'll room rush to judgment Spiro. Becomes it's disingenuous. Animals offensive to them. The Fam leave it on that constructing has been thrown into the middle of this and according the Atlanta journal constitution they've received death threats. It will no longer move into the home construction has been. Zachary keys. ABC news New York.

