Another landmark in the town of Plymouth, Massachusetts, was vandalized, making it the eighth site in less than a week to be tampered with, officials said.
Transcript for 9/11 memorial vandalized in Massachusetts
It's to contribute to the people lost their lives. A place of remembrance of reflection that was a labor of love interest I was angry at them broken man. Just sat. After our country was attacked nearly nineteen years ago Plymouth resident and then selectmen Dick quit until wanted to do something. He took out a second mortgage to make this possible. This morning police told him that his secret memorial had been vandalized. The statue of a police officer that stood alongside that of a firefighter. For more than fifteen years had been toppled and damaged people don't know that. Stanley coming in it comes less than a week after planet's rock was vandalized. Tend to bar is cheers the board of selectmen. He says officials do not know if there's a connection. Completely uncalled war I equated with. Damage in this cemetery. The DNA is compounded by the fact that this statue replaced the original statue went. Bubba. Actually. Hundreds of police officer. The second time. And I started airman which your message be teachers responsible stop. Stop. Completely. Unwarranted. Just think about it this Joseph family member's name on the morial how would you feel.

