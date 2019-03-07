Transcript for 9/11 responder mourned at emotional funeral

A solemn procession down the streets of New York City. As hundreds gathered and paid their final respects. Detective Louis Alvarez. All throughout his remarkable life who just wanted to do what's right. He desperately want and others particularly those in positions of great power to follow suit. The father of three fought until the very end for health care for fellow 9/11 first responders. Even in his last TV appearance on Fox News. How you got sick. Sixteen years after the fact. Is going to be Marin and more. And more we respond is getting sick. Alvarez spent three months searching for survivors in the ruins of the World Trade Center. Contracting colon cancer from the toxic rubble. You see it you'll probably never see me again. But please get the bill passed he was thinking of other people not of himself. Just last month Alvarez appeared before congress alongside comedian and activist Jon Stewart. It there shops. Eighteen years later. Two hours. In his last testimony to congress the day before his 69 round of Gina Alvarez pleaded with congress to extend funding. It is my legacy. See they need to write came. Or 09 says. Her eleven responds. That bill Alvarez was fighting force still house to pass a full house vote and the senate. Meanwhile New York City mayor bill the blog you says he will be giving Alvarez at Pozen is key to this city. As a symbol of our profound respect and gratitude for his service. Act he relief ABC news New York.

