9/11 Twenty Years Later: The Longest Shadow: The Forever Wars ABC News returns to Afghanistan, where Americans – until just weeks ago – were still fighting the nation’s longest war. What began as an in-and-out assault would turn into a quagmire.

Female survivors share their 9/11 stories Survivor Genelle Guzman was trapped in rubble from the North Tower for 27 hours before she was rescued. Marilyn Wills was working at the Pentagon the day of the 2001 attacks.