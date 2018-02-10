96 endangered sea turtles hatch in New York

More
A female sea turtle crawled onto the beach and nested in July. National Park Service staff saved and incubated 110 eggs, most of which later crawled into the ocean.
0:45 | 10/02/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 96 endangered sea turtles hatch in New York
It.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58242893,"title":"96 endangered sea turtles hatch in New York","duration":"0:45","description":"A female sea turtle crawled onto the beach and nested in July. National Park Service staff saved and incubated 110 eggs, most of which later crawled into the ocean.","url":"/US/video/96-endangered-sea-turtles-hatch-york-58242893","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.