Transcript for 97-year-old WWII veteran rides in B-17 bomber

He may be 97. Boy George a veteran Hermann tandem bomb can still remember what it was like serving in the united states air force during World War II planes were painted black. We flew on low altitude bombing missions we went after shipping. An industrial sites tandem bomb a navigator who helped direct the B 24 Mitchell during World War II. Took this guy's on Sunday after he and his friends boarded his B seventeen bomber Briscoe field and boards though as it was at this thing. Brought back some memories. Joyful experience inexperience he told us he's grateful for especially when he thinks about his own brother who didn't make it home alive. It's tough. It gets tougher times when I look back. He was a young man nineteen. Wallace and Metz France. And though that's what I remember most about the war is a loss of a brother. He's the hero Sunday more Tatum bombs first flight in a B seventeen bomber Eric. Thank you very good life your gratitude for a local hero. Who can't wait to get back in the air. Michael Sidon channel two action news.

