Transcript for ‘99% of law enforcement 'are great, great people': Trump

This has been a very strong year for. Less crime let's put it that way less crime is a reason for less crime in this because we have great law enforcement I'm very proud of them. There will be to funding there won't be. Dismantling of our police. And they're not going to be any disbanding of our police are police have been. Letting us. Live in peace and we want to make sure we don't have any bad actors in there and sometimes you'll see some horrible things like we witnessed recently by. 99 I say 99.9. But let's go wooden 99% of them are great great people and they've. Daryn jobs that are record setting record setting so our crime statistics are at a level that they haven't been.

