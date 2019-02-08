Transcript for A$AP Rocky released from jail in Sweden

Rapper eight sap rocky and two other Americans have been freed from detention by Swedish court as they await the verdict on their assault case. And the rapper whose real name is Ricky mayors thanked his fans on line for the support. The decision expected in two weeks prosecutors are seeking a six month sentence for the rapper the prosecutor saying earlier today that community service would be proper punishment. President trump treated per that rapper is on his way.

