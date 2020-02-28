Now Playing: ABC News All Access: Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020

Now Playing: The battle for South Carolina is just 2 days away

Now Playing: ABC News All Access: Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020

Now Playing: South Carolina primary draws closer

Now Playing: Fighting the virus in the US

Now Playing: Case of ‘community spread’ of coronavirus in US raises concerns

Now Playing: Biden comforts South Carolina pastor

Now Playing: Democratic candidates fight for South Carolina

Now Playing: House passes anti-lynching bill 65 years after the death of Emmett Till

Now Playing: Joe Biden endorsed by South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn

Now Playing: Trump announces VP Pence will lead US government response to coronavirus

Now Playing: Bloomberg’s partner responds to NDAs

Now Playing: Did a clear front-runner emerge at the Democratic debate?

Now Playing: Super Tuesday: Top things to know

Now Playing: Bernie Sanders targeted in final debate ahead of South Carolina vote

Now Playing: Will Joe Biden win South Carolina after debate?

Now Playing: How did Michael Bloomberg do in his 2nd debate?

Now Playing: Tom Steyer addresses ideological divide in Democratic Party

Now Playing: ‘Winter warriors’ prepare for wars of the future with elite training in Vermont