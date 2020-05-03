Transcript for ABC News All Access: Thursday, March 5, 2020

Tonight on ABC news all access and then there were two senator Elizabeth warrant drops out of the race for the White House. Leaving Joseph Biden and Bernie Sanders as the two top contenders for the nomination. Plus what do you know about the spread of corona virus and how to protect yourself from being infected. And a death defying stunt daredevil nipple and no walks across the mouth of an active volcano. Good evening I'm Diane estate all that more coming up this half hour but we begin with senator Elizabeth Warren ending her campaign for president. She says she will those still stay in the fight for hardworking folks across the country who quote. I got the short end of the stick. Florence exit basically means the democratic nomination is down to former vice president Joseph Biden. And senator Bernie Sanders ABC's during a Marshall has the latest on the race from Washington Serena good evening. And this race and from 29 now with Elizabeth worn down to only. Three contestants running for the democratic nomination tell the average is still officially in this race but with only one delegate and not qualifying for any of the last debate. Her pat the victory is virtually impossible. Senator a live. The war and saying goodbye to the presidential race all eyes will not be running. President in 220 Alan count after a disappointing showing on Super Tuesday. Even failing to win her home state of Massachusetts the race now a two man shadow. All those little girls. We're gonna have to. Former vice president Joseph Biden. Racking up ten states on Super Tuesday knocking Vermont senator Bernie seniors out of front runner sadness. The big comeback after endorsements from his former rivals including Michael Bloomberg yesterday. Creating Donald Trump starts at uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it leading to accusations that by backers in the democratic establishment are ganging up on Sanders. Sanders trail died in the popular votes and delegates. Struggling to bring out the younger voters he appeals to you. How we've been as successful as luck would hope. In Brigham young people in and the answer is no theaters also receiving flak for this pat. Featuring former democratic president Barack Obama. And it could be easily confused and endorsements. Even as the former president has remained quiet. With Elizabeth Warren out of the race he's now become a coveted endorsement but she said she's not quite ready to get one in said she wants it take a brat. And take some time Diane Serena Marshall in Washington Forrest thanks Serena. And for more on what happened to Warren's campaign and what it means for the race moving forward that's good Nate Silver and the experts at 530 it's. Politics podcast. Why is Elizabeth Warren deciding to drop out today I. Well she's decided to drop out today because she doesn't have a path forward a viable path forward. You know I think we lease. I would see some and cling to this on Super Tuesday when she. Came out really early in the night to give a speech in Michigan and kind of you know implored. That Michigan crowd. To basically vote their conscience to not vote strategically to vote for the person. They think would be the best president and you know it was it was kind of she's always cheerful presence but I it it did feel like they're sort of something. Really different behind the kind of at that permits your smile. And ends I think she has really suffered. In the past week with Joseph Biden proving that he could win. The loads of votes in South Carolina and that sort of set the stage for Super Tuesday when he just had a really. Unexpectedly. Fantastic night. And and she really tests. You know I think really in the end was killed by this whole. Quote and quote electability obsession with the Democratic Party which. I think the votes Barack out does not include. A woman. So it seemed to like Elizabeth Warren wasn't some as making the case that she could be a unity candidate at a contested convention. Does the fact that she's dropping out neat means that. As far see season or maybe even as far as the data shows were not on track for a contested convention. Well you would now needed to act. And in the mower and usual way which is that you'd have to have a close margin between Biden and Sanders. Close enough that the delegates that have been won already by Warren and Bloomberg and Rudy church would outweigh the margin that's possible I mean we don't actually know yet how may delegates that will be by the way. Some of those delegates are statewide delegates and those are actually essentially given back by the candidates who won them two other candidates and so is about like. Two thirds delegates they went so far might be I know I'm guessing a 150 delegates or so that are off the table. So if there that many off the table and the question is is that larger than the margin between Biden and Sanders and it could be. It actually makes Bernie have to climb a slightly higher hail if he's behind Biden but clearly this is not necessarily. Are not as likely going to be the kind of contested convention multi way multi fascinated. Fun that we thought we might get this year. And declare you started mentioning this a little bit the conversation about electability that seemed to dominate democratic primary coverage and also in the polls. Of likely democratic primary voters. Why didn't things work out for warrant. Is that is that basically the whole story what is there you know kind of what exactly happened. Yes and mean it's. It's a knotty concept right and and and Nina I actually had to disagreements about it on this podcasts but I think. The shorthand electability. During this primary election came to mean in a general election. Who is the best candidate to win over voters in the swing states. That in the midwest and some in the southeast. Southwest you can win over these kind of male independent white swing voters. Ands. The democratic primary electorate spent a lot of time I think psychology dies in those voters' preferences. Perhaps correctly I don't know right that you know they they sort of it seemed to indicate via their preference in actual. Voting and in polls before that that they didn't sensing that a person of color or a woman would be appealing in part because those. Groups those identity groups have really been politicized and a certain way certainly an accelerated rate during the trap administration but before hand. Certainly with a lot of kind of progressive social movements to me to movement the black that's matters movement that have really. Gained strength in the past decade I would say so there's lots of really complicated. There are reasons for why. I think Warren ultimately fell victim like so many. In this race to that electability. Parrot talks. Yet knee is that your sense as wild and it was really the electability focused did Elizabeth Warren in what were the other. Aspects if not. Are hurting. The woman where years after Hillary Clinton which probably plays into that electability. Yeah right at one. Just in time in DC. We're doing a New Hampshire. Primary next what's go about like just. The term electability. Is so vague right. I think because she kind of ban it but you know voters expressed concern about her ability to beat trump. And for what it's worth she did not attend the poll as well against trump as either Bernie. Were Biden did. But not a huge difference but yet what electability means in practice to voters a minute think I think it's to make things right for predict things that are kind of maybe Eleanor related. One is she did not read as likable to voters. Won the is like a lot of gender perceptions of Warren. The other thing it's problematic for her that was she kind of got squeezed in between the Sanders on the left and Biden. And Buddhist church and others in the middle she at one point was maybe only five points behind Biden and second place in national polls she slipped. Quite a bit from the air what she moved from I have a plan for that. To kind of more vague generic kind of liberal candidates seem not to helpers much of that we're going to do to catch for the people you know I think she made some mistakes I think she made a big mistake for not having her own. Health care plan and then being pretty. I inconsistent. Actor you know I'd and now I'm in terms for misting on health care thereafter. It's. And. Our thanks to 530 eight's Nate Silver Clara Malone and Galen drew for that analysis to hear the full conversation you can go to 538 dot com. Coming up next on ABC news all access the common sense steps you can take to protect yourself. From the corona virus. And your questions answered by the experts after this. Yeah we're back now with more ABC news all access. Corona virus now known as cold mid nineteen it continues to make headlines across the globe with governments scrambling to contain its spread the virus is impact is being felt around the world including for many Iowa State University students. Who were ordered to leave their study abroad trip to the safety concerns. Last week the students studying or in her Beano Italy got an email from the college saying they shouldn't worry and that they won't be sent home because only students studying Asian countries would be to fly back. Four days later they got another email cutting their four month trip. Down to one. Mom. Them. A tearful reunion but. From the trip of a lifetime cut short. Straight off the plane from Italy into isolation. In Iowa we have to be in a fourteen day quarantine and reporter are. Well being temperature all back to. Does your house on our Lacey west bird had been studying abroad in Italy through Iowa State University. She and her friends were sent home because of the corona virus receiving an ultimatum via email to either pack up. Or lose insurance and any guarantee of class credit or student visa status and then it makes sense to have Iowa express all of these concerns about lake. Some quarantining your self sustaining armed men forced us saw until plane as a students got off the plane the university providing answers about their safety concerns. And even how to get food. Our dining staff as putting together. Meals for them and then they are able to leave them in the building. And then a student can can get come get them so we can observe that social distancing that's part of self isolation. But it's more than physical isolation at least he's feeling. This is where it's there it's a sense of loss. Knowing how much she sacrificed to leave her home state for the first time. I words or jobs over the summer. I worked. Cases gas station at a tattoo shop radio station and that I did freelance like babysitting odd jobs. Not knowing if she can get out act the hardest I worked so hard. I worked so hard as I mean. And while lacy and her friends would have liked more time to make memories walking around or be you know. And just trying to get to know everything we made so many. Local friends shall still cheering us missiles wants a lifetime for mean the memories she hats only packed so my head's. Thelma it's. And that one run that we and I'll never forget it. Our thanks Evan Anderson from our station Ames Iowa for that report. And make sure you are equipped with the best most up to date information each weekday at noon right here on ABC news live. We'll be answering your questions and bring you the latest on Kobe nineteen what you need to know during today's broadcast I spoke with doctor Jan hate the new York presbyterian. And asked her our viewer questions. Our first person's asking how worried does someone who is immune compromised have to be about cove at ninety. So immune compromised patients are people who have underlying illnesses cancers transplant things that have them on immune suppression. Those people have more concerns they are certainly more vulnerable to diseases is why we're seeing these outbreaks and hospitals and nursing homes were commonly. And as someone else is asking thousands of mail packages come from China and are delivered every day should be weed we be worried about the virus being on these packages so so far the CDC and the WH are both saying that we do not need to worry about packages you know I think of this as similar transmission is the flow it's not like you don't open packages coming from all over the country because someone may have had the flu was sent to him we don't think it's going to be in packages we don't think it came about long on surfaces are for the most part we're saying Sato here. And the nearest my daughter safely home in Pennsylvania on spring break she's scheduled to return to Florida this weekend should I let her dollars in a keeper here because. Florida has case is Pennsylvania does not. We all want to keep our kids back on the right side and I think scares but I think that probably the best advice is we should let people go. You know there are cases an actor Eddie cases in every state pretty Stan there's no safe spot Irsay. I think people have to live their lives there's going to be a lot of exposure to similar to the flow I think it's kinda like your daughter of and we're seeing an uptick of cases here in New York City someone's asking should people who ride the near to be subways. Be worried about corona virus and of course this can apply to any major city with public transportation right I mean look. Public transportation places where large groups are congregating as always going to be a place for you can get diseases and viruses transmitted easily. Touching the subway pole sitting next to people but again think of it like the flowed you don't ride the subway. You don't not ride the subway during flu season because you're worried that you're gonna catch the floats so I would. You know proceed with caution wash your hands very carefully always wash before and after Wear gloves on the subway if you want. There's no indication to Wear masks right now in fact we really have to protect our. You know health care workers and not overuse personal protective equipment that they mean there's really a shortage actually going on so. I tell people it's fine to travels try to take the subway if there's some change and that. Recommendation. A let us. And this next hearing is not in an area that currently is reporting cases that Hussein just be prepared. When corona virus hits our area what should I be sure to have on hand house. So I have told my patients and people I take care have things like Tylenol and now. Ibuprofen and motor trend soups things that you would want to have if you were sick and needed wanna leave the house to go out and get it there's no real. There's no cure for that if there's no special treatment but especially as people start to go out and panic shopping want to make sure you have the basics in terms of fever reduction cough production things like anything that you would need immediately that's I have to Rana yet exactly. And then I'm curious myself I have a little one at home and lots of other parents do and they hand washing advice works great for adults but. For my little guy I can't wash his hands when Alan and I don't wanna put hand sanitizing on the because he puts his hands it is now write your baby weights and effective alternative or what can you do in fact you can use. Baby wipes you can use like the wet winds things like that that have you know some mild soaps and on to clean off by getting your right you shouldn't be putting pure prowler and in the hands sanitized has on children can put it in their mouth but you can't put a little bit on until you wiping yourself where it's dry so that once it's dry and evaporated it's safe but again you have to eat it caution. And of course the big stress in all of this has been people worried about catching the virus but. Those worries the concerned about catching the virus can breed stress so what can people do to make sure that they're mentally healthy amid this outbreak. Look it's good to talk with your friends but also you have to have some perspective here I mean we're talking about. A virus that has infected a lot of people but not as many people as things like the flu there have been a number of deaths which are all tragic but in general the death rate is relatively low compared to other illnesses that we've seen in the world. You know I want people to have about understanding that as we test more which hopefully will be wrapped up in the next few weeks for gonna ceiling hum are people that are testing positive with mild symptoms. So try to reassure yourself take a bath Medicaid. You know talk to your friends that don't get all over excited trying to you know limit your exposure to. S forces that are not reliable sources of information so it well. As we see we may see a big uptick in cases of doesn't necessarily mean. The number of cases are exploding just that we're testing Morse are going to find more right we're not all gonna die of corona virus OK this is going to be this may ended in factor you know when we look. I have not yeah. I'll get a dime kind of violent audited eyebrow to virus you know think of H1N1 you know that was 645 to sixty million Americans were infected with you know it's like in what happened is we got so much information coming out of China that was scary initially. And it's really shaped how everybody feels about it and look it is a serious virus it can affect people a serious way. But if you looked at how many people we could know right now how many Americans actually have it and compared to how many deaths there are I think people would feel much more reassured. Lots of people are wondering is it safe to travel at all we're gonna bring in business in aviation reporter Mark Stuart here to break that part down forests. Mark this seems to be such a prevalent question and this time a year a lot of people like to get away. I know that the president met with the airlines CEOs yesterday what did we learn from that meeting in terms of how they're responding to this. Watching the big take away from the meeting was to let the administration but also the rest of us who travel that the airlines are fit to fly. And they're taking some pretty aggressive steps Alaska Airlines for example. He's bringing in scientists from the University of Washington to make sure that their plea their planes are clean and safe. In fact if your on Alaska and you want another Coke you're gonna have to get a brand new cup they're not recycling. In addition carriers such as delta which fly those long haul international route they're using what amount to be. Followed machines to disinfect the planes after some of those long haul trips. It's important that they are out there because the last thing they want is for people to be afraid of flying and we know there's been so much scrutiny about how this disease travels in such. Travel numbers are down some airlines want people to know in addition to the White House that it's safe. Can be sure to tune in each weekday at noon right here on ABC news live for the latest on cold in nineteen and tomorrow our friends at 20/20 will air live special titled outbreak what you need to know. As doctor Jan and the ABC news medical team to answer your questions on how to deal with the corona virus outbreak as this Friday at 9 PM 8 central. And coming up ahead nickel and that is back with a new stunt this time a tightrope walk all over a volcano. See the death defying stunts and more. ABC news all access is coming up after this. Welcome back ABC news all access Wi seen high wire walker nick will end up cross over the Grand Canyon. Niagara Falls even Times Square and many more places around the world. But now he is risking it all walking his highest tight rope ever over a volcano ABC's will Reeve has that story from messiah volcano in Nicaragua. More from. In his most daring feat yet I'm about to make the transition here daredevil nick Melinda traversing an 18100 foot wire. Horrifying. Across the crater of Nicaragua's Masai a volcano. The lava beneath reaching up to two when he 200 degrees Fahrenheit. There's a very strong dress right there. It's. Wearing gas mask and oxygen tank woman dubbed battled toxic gas and wind which affected his aero dynamics and visibility. Borough. All of our guest room battering. Hello message there. Before his attempt I asked Melinda about what laid ahead. The realities and risking my life and we're dealing with mother nature relative to your previous accomplishments. Where's your head out going. A train in prepared so hard for this and again years and years have gone into this but there's a little more angst probably going into this one because. Of all of the unique elements because we don't know what it's going to be like up the middle there. Mike true for full and his uncle is the lead engineer and has been preparing six months for this event. Guiding a team of readers to make sure that the main wire just over one inch thick and the 116. Stabilizing wires stayed secure. What sort of surprises have been in store as you've been installing this. We'll be environment has is thrown at some pretty big one this gas coming up out of the crater has a significant asset contents. And this is when the stabilizers that that was booked through the rope that doesn't like it that's not good this is throwers and caused by. The stress that was in the room. We didn't see it come and we've got it fixed now. The last week in the middle of the night a wake up in cold sweats because of this walk every step is dangerous. But I will start to become more and more relaxed as I get through that gas per share what will you do in the moment when the wind does pick up and you're out there in the elements I will adjust to that wind as best that I can't and that's that's where my training and experience. Of walking over the green canyon and Niagara Falls in Chicago and New York City. Fighting the elements is nothing new for Belinda whether it's teetering on the edge of the Grand Canyon walking blindfolded 600 feet above the Chicago skyline. Or crossing Niagara Falls. Well Linda has been pushing the boundaries of what's possible for decades. Here I'm Carl. Last year Belinda and his sister Lee young had made history once again 260 feet above Times Square in New York City. While thirteen hundred feet on the cable and no thicker than a garden hose to do something that's in his literally leave my fingerprint on the city's pretty exciting. Okay. Double lend a family known famously as the flying Melendez Trace their roots to European circus performers all the way back to the seventeen hundreds. Testing limits is in their DNA. Nick in the Yana our seventh generation wire walkers their family has been performing mesmerizing feeds about what a schism for decades. As show cased in this 1963. Documentary. For the CBC. My mom was walking wire when she six months pregnant with me I want to our since I was eighteen months old. For me being on the wires alive. There's something extremely peaceful and serene about that just like some find their piece by going on a dog. Or reading I find my piece by getting on a wire. But in that piece there's a constant danger the family has not been immune to the tragedy inherent in the dangers of their work. Several wall lenders have died or been injured in high wire falls. In 1978 knicks great grandfather horrible landa a renowned high wire performer himself. Fell to his death during a stunt in Puerto Rico at 73 years old. This video captured by a local news crew at the time showing his harrowing final moments. And in 27 Tina near catastrophe for the family when a pyramid made up but they performers collapsed at a training session. It was February 8. About 10:30 in the morning we are preparing to you break a world record for an eight person Peerman. And as we made our way out on that why are we lost our balanced and accurate collapsed. By the grace of god I caught the wire because he caught the wire another gentleman stayed on the wire but five of my family members and friends hit the ground. I ain't broke a real. Actually right ear canal broke clear through my left humorous but the big as everybody. Face the head trauma doctor said when we first got the call and you said. The fear in the voices. Of the paramedics pieces on I was certainly we're gonna have fatalities. Time they cut to hospital. Ten days later Leon has going home. It's just hard to relive it over and over again. It's weird when something that dramatic happens to you every single step of the way. I mean that's what little emotional and I'm there. Tonight that emotion and history no doubt in the air. As homeland she is. This drink. Stage just about everything history right there. Nick Melinda on the one area. Our thanks to will read for that report. And for giving me goosebumps and that does it for this half hour of ABC news all access I'm Diana say don't this is ABC news live.

