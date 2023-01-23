ABC News Live: At least 10 dead following mass shooting in Monterey Park, California

Plus, jury selection begins in the trial of the South Carolina attorney accused of killing his wife and son, and more classified documents were found in President Joe Biden’s Delaware home.

January 23, 2023

