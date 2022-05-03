ABC News Live: 1st funeral held for victim of Buffalo supermarket shooting

Plus, the CDC greenlights Pfizer boosters for children ages 5 to 11, and Friday is the last day Georgia voters can cast their ballots early before primary day.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live