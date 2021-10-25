ABC News Live: 222K in US filed for unemployment last week: Labor Department

Plus, the Biden administration appears to uphold former President Trump’s "Remain in Mexico" immigration policy, and a collective bargaining agreement keeps MLB owners from locking out players.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live