ABC News Live: 50 million Americans expected to travel this weekend

Plus, 13 people have died in Texas as the heat wave expands. What you need to know about the holiday weekend forecast.

June 30, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live