ABC News Live: Accused gunman in the July 4 parade shooting to appear in court

Plus, the U.S supplies weapons systems to Ukraine and several allies of former President Trump may testify in Georgia over his alleged attempts to overturn election results.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live