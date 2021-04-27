ABC News Live: 5-alarm fire in North Carolina fertilizer plant forces evacuations

Plus, Pfizer could seek authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine as early as Tuesday for kids as young as 6 months old, and the U.S. warns more Russian troops are headed to the Ukraine border.

