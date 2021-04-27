ABC News Live: Biden clarifies statement on Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine

Plus, jury selection begins in the trial of the three ex-police officers charged in George Floyd's death, and new details on the so-called Havana syndrome affecting U.S. diplomats overseas.

