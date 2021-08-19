Transcript for ABC News Live: Biden doubles down on decision to pull out of Afghanistan

Good morning I'm Diane Maceda thanks for streaming with us president Biden is speaking out in his. First interview since the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban. With Afghans and Americans desperate to evacuate the country our George Stephanopoulos pressed the president on the US was dropped. When you look at what's happened over the last week was of the failure of intelligence planning. And execution were judgment. The president's answer to whether American forces will stay past the August 31 deadline and what he expects from the neo Taliban. Meanwhile president Biden is also laying out a plan for adults to get third dose of the Kobe vaccines. They make you safer and good for long. Do hopes independently dressed. So how will the rollout for the visor and Madeira booster shot worked and how do we know. What do we know rather about the timeline as Kobe cases climbed across the country. Send 101000 firefighters are battling massive wildfires in the west weather is fueling flames engulfing homes and forcing thousands to leave their homes. We have the latest from the front lines. We begin with president Biden's first interview since the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. As chaotic scenes play out and cobble the president. Is promising for the first time that the US military will stay as long as it takes to get all Americans out. But he was also defiant insisting now was the time to end this war here's George Stephanopoulos. Back in July he said a Taliban takeover was highly unlikely. Was he intelligence wrong or did you downplay. There was no consensus you back and look at these chosen reports he said that tumors might more likely be sometime by the end of the year you can put a timeline now when he said it was hired him like he just a flat out it's highly unlikely the Taliban would take over the well the question was whether or not and the idea that the Taliban would takeover. Was premised on the notion. That the as somehow. The 300000 troops we are trained and equipped. Was gonna just collapse are gonna give up I don't think anybody to speak senator McConnell said it was a predictable the Taliban was gonna take over. Well by the into the years said that that was a real possibility but not when citizen takeovers that when it was being passed when you look at what's happened over the last week was the failure of intelligence planning. Execution or judgment. Look I don't think it was a fair look it was a simple George church. When the tolley bonds. We're back and put another way when you had. The government of Afghanistan. The leader that government can end of plane taking off from going in the country. When you saw the significant collapse of the Afghan troops we had traded go on to 300000 of them. Just leave your equipment and print and taking off. That was pure on mom this it is debt that's what happened as simply what happened so the question was. And the beginning of the threshold question laws. Do we commit to leave within the timeframe was so that we extended to September 1. Or do we put significantly more troops I hear people say well you had Tony 500 folks from Aaron nothing was happening. You know there were there weren't any war but guess what the fact was that the reason wasn't happy it is the last president negotiated a year earlier. He'd be out by may first and that the real return would be no attack and American forces. That's it was done that's why nothing was happening but the idea if I aides say united simple choice a fight said we're gonna stay. Then we've got a river to put a whole have a lot more troops are your top military advisors warned against was trying in this timeline they wanted to keep about 2500 true no they didn't it was split though that I went through. I wasn't true. They didn't tell you that they wanted troops to stay. No not at not in terms of whether we were going to get out Puhn time frame all troops. They didn't argue yes that. So no one no one told your military version not tell you know we should just keep 2500 troops it's been stable situation for the lesser readers we can do that we can continue to do that. Now no one said that can be either our command call. George. The reason why he's been stable for a year is because the last prisons said we're leave the and here's the deal I want to make review tolerant lot. We're agreed to leave you agree not to attack is between now with time we leave on May the first question to once after I elected to office. I you're sworn in. All of a sudden I am on May one deadline. I'm may want that Meyer won in two choices. To I say we're staying. And do you think we would not have to put to help a lot more troops they don't they and hundreds of we have tens of thousand troops there before. Tens of spouses. Do you think we wouldn't Wear that would've just said no problem. Don't worry about it we're knock attack anybody we're okay in the meantime. The trolley while I was taking territory. All throughout the country in the Norse. And down in the south in the posh Thomas who would you withdrawing troops like this even if president trump had not made that deal with a televised. I wouldn't try to figure out how to withdraw those troops yes because look George. There is no good time. To leave Afghanistan. Fifteen years ago would have meant a problem fifteen years from now. The basic choices. And my got to send your sons and your daughters to war. In Afghanistan. In Afghanistan. In perpetuity. No one can name for me a time. When this would end and what's what what what it was custer's defeat. Of the tolerant but custer's defeat. When we left then let's say based but it they surrender like before okay. Do we leave them. You think anybody the same people think we should stay would have signaled good time ago. We spent over a trillion dollars George. Twenty years. There was no good time to. But if there's no good time if you know you're gonna have to leave eventually why not have. That everything in place to make sure Americans to get out to make sure Afghan allies get out so we don't have these cut exceeds in Kabul. Number one. It is you know. You chose community did not say. Back in June or July that in fact this was gonna collapse like you did. Number one they thought the town and would take over but not this quickly but not this quickly kind of close. We had already issued several thousand. Passports to the this I vis a people DDB translators. When I keep him in office before we had negotiated camped out at the end of some August. Secondly. We're in a position where and what we did was took precautions. That's why authorize that there'd be 6000 American troops to flow in news. 20 accommodate this exit number one and number two provided all that aircraft in the gulf to get people out be pre positioned all. Anticipate that. Now granted it took two days to take control here for we have controlled airport. Still a lot of pandemonium outside the airport other hand but look but no one's being killed right now got to give refer if I'm wrong about that but no is being killed right. People are we got a thousand somewhere 12100 hourly yesterday couple thousand day and it's increasing eight. We're gonna get those people out but we've all seen the pictures who seen those hundreds of people packed. Into the C seventeen we've seen Afghans for catalyst for days ago five days ago what did you think when you first saw those pictures I thought was weird pat we have to gain control this we have to move this more quickly. We have to move under way in which we can take control that airport. And we did the you don't think this could have been handled the sex who could have been handled. Better in any way no mistakes. No III don't think it could have been handled in a way that there we we're gonna go back and hindsight and look. But the idea that somehow there is a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing I don't know how that happens. And when that happened so for you that was always priced into the decision yes. Out exactly what happened knives not pressed him but I knew. That they're gonna have an enormous I'm norm look. One of the things we didn't know is what the tolley bond would do in terms of trying to keep people from getting out. What they would do all churches boast be out by August 31. Even if Americans and our Afghan allies are still trying to get out they're gonna leave. We're going to do everything in our power to get all Americans out and our allies. Does that mean troops will stay beyond August 31 if necessary depends on where we are. And where there we can get rent these numbers up to five to 7000 today coming now. If that's the case will be or they'll all be out because you've got like ten to 151000 Americans in the country right now right. And are you committed to making sure that the troops stay until every American who wants to be yes out. Yes how about her Afghan allies does the committed hold for them as well. The commitment holes to get everyone out that in fact we can get out and everyone should come out. That's the objective that's who we're doing now that's to pass her on I think we'll get so Americans should understand the troops might have to be there beyond August 31. No Americans understand the room try to get it done before Berkshire's that if we don't. The troops as they don't will determine the time who's left. And and if you're American force if there's American citizens left Bruce Taylor get them all out. As you see the president is defined in the face of criticism he believes this is the right strategy believes United States has to get he believes can counter. Any possible threats and he's not conceding any mistakes in the execution. Right our thanks to George and you can see more of the exclusive interview with president Biden coming up. An 11 AM meanwhile Afghans trying to flee the country are being turned back by Taliban fighters outside the airport. Now the State Department and military say they cannot guarantee safe passage. To that airport for American's. Senior foreign correspondent in panel is in Kabul with the latest. This morning anguish and agony it's 151000 Americans and many more Afghans tried to escape coupled. Reports of more than a dozen injured in the crush at the airport the Taliban beating the crowds. Punches firing multiple rifle shots in the end to frighten and disperse people and right by the Taliban checkpoint that but tense moments and Tyler Tyler bottom. Have a commission ABC news program. But first the point is backed away Denton more Taliban appeared telling weapon mission where permission. Are fighting. Yeah. Yes ABC ABC is ignoring the accreditation issue by therein commanders have talked about commission. As gunfire erupted again and I are friends with that weapons tool we will forced back into the cars so from Modesto grooming just put it down. Inside the airport it's actual and calm but just yards away a completely different picture. New images from the F forced showing the evacuations including this image of an Afghan child with a name and uniform for a blanket so far that being nearly 6000 evacuations but some flights leaving half Fenty. Because many people can't get to the airport because it sounds safe. I don't have the capability to go out and in mixed in operations garnering into into. Kabul. Questions remain about how the country fell so quickly there was nothing. That I or anyone else saw. It indicated a collapse. Of this army in this government. In eleven days the Taliban shorting is women's rights would be protected but on the ground the evidence is the opposite this female news anchor gruel from going to work. Shut them down when told by the Taliban the regime has changed go home journalists aren't Abby says women who lived under the Taliban last time and now terrified she says a neighbor he's devastated. I was throwing in oak. This I was frankly may put on the sun calmed down duties that the parliament will do these things they gave into listen boy come up I come up. And in panel joins me live now from Kabul with more in a stories. Our heart breaking what are you seeing there in Kabul now have things come down it off. I listened and I'd love to be able to say that their house but that's re. We just know what we're hearing that the moments and in the truth is the Taliban giving lip service to controlling situation soup facilitating the departs at the safe departure of Afghans of Americans. But the reality on the ground is a still happening point go of control the situation right down that. By the airports it is Cahill take. And you have it if that means a lot of people are during that they're risking their lives just to even get to the gay respect to one woman she woods with the US led mission she had the right papers she waited all night. We're gonna message from her back 8:30 in the morning saying that was a sure to give up and go home but she's now gone back that. Still the same situation people are getting through just north's enough the system's needs to be puts in place to make this happen. And and is any there openly resisting Taliban rule. Yes I mean we've SEC their protests here in Kabul today are armed and other parts of the country that small scale people. Of waving the Afghan tackle the flag of the government has just been overthrown. It is Afghan Independence Day so that's what a lot of people are routes. But we're also seeing. At least one group offering asset not armed resistance sets you up in the panjshir valley just north of via. But it's hard to see the Taliban is so strong anyone militarily taking the mauled but he shows that there is at least popular opposition. Right in panel and cobble stay safe in thank you. And the by the administration has announced a plan for booster shot suggesting adults who received the Pfizer Orman Daryn shot. Will receive 83 dose. Boosters are expected to roll out September 20 and be administered eight months after the recipient second shot. Meanwhile the delta Varian is surging across the south. At Baton Rouge general medical center they've opened eight separate IC used just for coal that patients turner alt is there with more. This morning the Biden administration telling vaccinated Americans who receive the Pfizer or matured a vaccine it. To start planning for a third Oates eight months after your second shot. Get boosters. Who make you safer. And for longer. Who helped send the pandemic fast health officials citing recent data showing the vaccines protection against coping slowly decreasing over time leading many more at risk for severe illness. Or George Stephanopoulos sitting down with the president just hours after the announcement. Asking if he and his wife had received a booster yet where you get the booster shots and it's something and I think. Now because we can we got our shots all the way back and I think December. So instances press time the booster shots will be available for free with no insurance or ID required program rolling out the week of September 20. Program already protecting many of the in you know compromise. 28 year old Christine Smith. CC NEA and an arm. And I went out. Are. We went inside Baton Rouge general medical center where they're treating nearly 200 infected patients more than any other time in the pandemic. In more than 90% of them are unvaccinated. We want to take everybody that we possibly can and do everything we can't people. But we we don't have the means for 39 year old disaster relief worker Jessica Cooper is fighting back from Kobe to. At one point even typing a goodbye text to her eleven year old daughter thinking she wouldn't survive. But don't make it. There's no. Bad you'll always be so wrong about love and mommy will always be here. And health officials continue to stress the unvaccinated. Are by far most likely to fall prey to this virus. The doctors that I spoke to here said the breakthrough infections that they're seeing their almost exclusively among the elderly and -- you know compromise. There's still a wise idea for everyone to plan on getting that booster shot. You can make sure your protection states up to par. Diane. Right Trevor Alton Baton Rouge, Louisiana thanks Trevor. And as we heard there Trevor saying that Louisiana's one of the hardest hit states of the -- a crisis right now according to the HHS the state. Has seen a 43%. Increase in hospitalizations in the past fourteen days. And an average of more than 5000 cases per day. According to the CDC only 49% of adults eighteen and up there are fully vaccinated. Let's bring in director infection control and prevention at doctors medical in Louisiana doctor Catherine from garden for more on this fact about credit. Thanks for being here announcer really busy time with you for you we know we've heard in that piece. There that at batterers general medical center they're treating nearly 200. Infected patients more than any other time in the pandemic what do you make of that. And what are you seeing. Sarah I'm usher held here in Louisiana we have the largest else's son across the region. And unfortunately we have. Peaks and had seen more patients during his foreign surgeon at the delta area and we haven't any other searched so currently across our system we have over a thousand. Patients ever taking care are just student code at a land. And about 90% of those on average are unvaccinated patients. The other thing seeing as there this cohort in group of patients are younger than what we've seen in prior searches. So unfortunately we're seeing a lot of patients under the ancient shifty. In the first surge in the second surgery about 16%. Of patients under age sixty. Now we have about a third of patients that are under the Asians ST. Nearly 89%. Of your code but nineteen patients are unvaccinated but as of this week. There hasn't minister more than 5101000. Covert nineteen vaccine so. How much do vaccinations H rent to ramp up you think to reverse this surge that you're seeing. And what resource as do Louisiana hospitals and health care workers need right now. Sammy fortunately are seeing more Arab people get vaccinated. And senators just aren't she's today and we actually had a partnership with the saints. Countdown to kickoff this year make sure that we get everybody backs needed every chance we vaccinated about 2000 people are not tea lounge. So we continue to be focused on vaccines we continue to do everything we can she make sure that we're reaching people ought to get vaccines. Are also enjoying a lot of outreach in terms of media. We're doing a lot of outreach in terms of community and France we have people that are getting vaccines. Through a mobile unit. We have people and malls and airports getting vaccines sand we are right there trying to make sure that it easily available. We also are talking sure her writers our nurses our staff. Our colleague about making sure that they talk about the vaccine and address people's ears. And seems like now it's more difficult to get this are lost people vaccinated. Answered each one that we can do is of course of winning a victory as a runner reach people where they are you wanna address their concerns we want to dispel myths we want to make sure we're going right so where they are to make sure it's as simple as possible to get a vaccine. That you received about. Twenty transfer requests from out of state from Texas Oklahoma Mississippi Alabama what does this tell you about how desperate people are to find hospital care if they do get sick. Typically we are regional are girls generally running a regional or Earl Spencer. But unfortunately our staff is what it is limiting our ability issue cancer patients adage and sent our concern is suspect people Brittany care front and other states from across the region. Are not able to get here to the specialty chair that they need. Wheat and attendance at an ice use in our largest hospital alone dedicated a coyote since July 1. Seau to intercept Unionists that are completely dedicated to country patients and of course we have to have the staff and the physicians and a mid level providers and everybody is he chair patients and Sandra we had to re deployed positions we had to redeploy. Our nurses and we had to cancel elective procedures at our camera to honor her chance she answered that takes its hull in the health care system and it takes a total worries arsonist. We're also focusing on getting vaccines of people say that tastes are. Staff as well to make sure that we have that ability get people and tax and soon end as quickly as possible. So all of these things have really empower it. Care patients in our area region and the fact that we are hearing from other states means that other states are also end up having difficulty finding hospitals near to them that are able to take transfers as well. Don't talk to Catherine bond burden we appreciate your time today good luck to you thank you. Thank you very much for having. And Haiti's facing multiple crises after a deadly seven point two magnitude earthquake rocked the island over the weekend. More than 2000. People are now estimated to be dead and thousands more have been injured or left homeless. Search and rescue efforts have been hampered by tropical storm grace bringing heavy rain and flooding. All this just weeks after the assassination of presidential nom always chief national correspondent Matt Gutman is in Port Au Prince with the latest on the recovery. Hospitals studied by the quake are filled with patients many of them intense or hallways. The Coast Guard men of backing over a hundred patients but even today those injured in the quake continue arriving at the Oscar through this you know I heard. This is one of the patients who continues to trickle in to hospitals like this survivors of the earthquake he has it double pelvic fracture. Who have been suffering for days without medical care. I just 36 hours after tropical storm grace plowed through here he's quake victims getting soaked as they waited for care at a hospital. Hundreds of others hunkering down in the soccer field amid downpours bringing up to fifteen inches of rain. I don't probably how mammoth it's not good here by the coast. My home was destroyed. I have nothing. Nothing to used to sleep look there's a lot of children here I really have nothing. But many chose to ride it out closer to their own livable homes. Sarah and her extended family had been staying outside and do this leak he talked. And I asked them why they were smiling. They answered because the relied. The storm turning creeks into rivers of mud home with the region. The following morning we went back to check on Sarah and her family this is what's left of the TARP that they were under earlier obviously. Duck down the winds from that storm rattling the bus all night long making it impossible to sleep they tell us they have no clothes other than what they're wearing. Everything else is what from the storms and many here are already feeling forgotten. And I've gotten in joins me live now from Port Au Prince Haiti with more on this Matt what do you think people there need the most right now how can people watching this help. People to put it bluntly he'd like. Anything Diana they need tarps that need water they need medicine. They need food and in many of these areas. Rescuers have not been able to access them because roads are completely impassable scale. So it has been incredibly difficult for many people to try to even help. The people who are in need in what was shocking is that he sought in the peace people are still coming into the hospitals with. Serious fractures. Needing significant and critical medical care that they haven't been able to get so far. What has been stunning is the lack of government access out there as well we saw. One fire brigade doing search and rescue the entire time we were out there in the affected so it and that is very very disturbing. The people we spoke to said they are getting literally no help. They will use anything they can get if people do want to help I guess you credited charities from the US or NGOs that are on the ground in helping. Is the way to go if you're watching this in America. And send money so they can by tarps water food and medicine to help the people out here the need here is. Absolutely desperate dying. Ryan Mack Batman in Haiti thanks Matt. Coming up thousands of people have been forced to evacuate as more than a dozen wildfires burn in the west. We come back we have the latest from the front lines. Welcome back more than a dozen wildfires are burning out of control in the west forcing thousands to evacuate. Despite 101000 firefighters racing to put them out some of those fires are still 0%. Contained. Kenny whitworth is near the Caldor fire in L dot Dorado county California with the latest. Oh overnight the French fire ballooning to almost 2000 acres engulfing homes in Kern County flames bursting through the windows of this house as thick black smoke billows into the sky nine. The fire 0% contained. And the monstrous Dixie fire. Scorching over 635000. Acres a historic start the fire season one point three million acres burned so far in the state. A more than 50% increase from this time last year. Every acre in California can and will burn some day. Just make sure that you're ready when it does. It's the cash fire torching homes destroying at least 25 buildings and the colder fires still has no containment exploding during critical fire weather. Because dissented dens for as the trees are catching fire at landing on each other and then the wind. If spotting fires miles away. Thousands evacuated east of Sacramento the town of Christmas flags leveled by flames. And I am fire officials are saying that this kind of fire behavior is more complex and more dangerous than anything they've seen in a passes are watching here. It's it's consuming this dried vegetation. And her Eldorado county the red flag warning have now been extended through the day today. Sam. Right Cano whitworth an Eldorado county California came to stay safe thank you. Coming up some hotels are now hot charging for amenities like the poll and the Jim. But could you travel trend actually help you save money. What you need to know before you book your next day. When we come back. Welcome back a major hotel chain is now having guests pay separately for amenities like the pool and Jan. That was first reported by the Wall Street Journal which also reports is properties are lowering their nightly room rates so could this become. A more widespread travel trend in could it cost or save you money. Rebecca Jarvis has what you need to know. This morning you've probably heard of ordering ala carte. Now some hotels are going the same direction stripping down room rates to the bare minimum and charging for amenities and services like the gym and pool if gas want them. One of the largest who loners in the country and see our hotels says it's experimenting with this new feature at New York's highlight hotel and the TWA hotel at JFK airport. For example one use the pool on weekends that'll cost you 25 dollars the same for a day pass at the gym. Early check in that's twenty dollars breakfast will also run extra. There's business travelers leisure travelers. Some people want to go to schools some people wanting to gin some people don't want a new leader. Fire Harrington. All products together one Christ. Or scenes people who paper products and they don't want or never gonna consume. If you're not planning to use the amenities the new changes could actually save you money. By going to an hour or model it I'm bundles. The product allows us insurer to lower rates knows who just want editing room and you can buy products that you want. It's all part of a shift since the pandemic. Hotels and travel some of the hardest hit industries and now facing labor shortages are experimenting with new options to recover their losses and win back business. So far hotel giants like Mary I think Hilton. Having jumped on the ala cart E*Trade. I tell industry is going to cost is doing this but certainly the more brands more major player in the hotel space that. Start to participate in a ticket pricing model actress and eat off. So it could save you some money but it's important to know before you go so where you find that information first of all. Look at the hotel's website they may have the information there there's a great web site called resort beach Acker dot com. Where you can search for your hotel it will tell you exactly how much money those additional amenities will cost you. And finally because these policies are new they might not yet be showing up on the Internet so call ahead call that hotel's front desk asked them about their policy. And if your interest fitting using those amenities but you don't want to pay for them. Asked if the waive the fees sometimes because these aren't real they might just do it for you Diane. Not good tip Rebecca Jarvis thanks for that. And that does it for this newscast I'm Diane Maceda thanks for joining us and remember ABC news live as your bring you all day with the latest news context and analysis.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.