ABC News Live: Blizzard conditions bring difficulties for holiday travelers

Plus, the White House is releasing doses of Tamiflu from its strategic reserves as a new strain of strep throat spreads, and the House prepares to vote on a $1.7 trillion spending bill.

December 23, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live