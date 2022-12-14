ABC News Live: Club Q, Pulse survivors testify on anti-LGBTQ violence

Plus, an overwhelming number of migrants are attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border, and a reflection on the 10-year anniversary of the deadly shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary.

December 14, 2022

