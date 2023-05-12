ABC News Live: Crisis at the border intensifies as Title 42 expires

Plus, the former Marine accused of killing a man on the New York City subway with a chokehold turns himself in, and at least 16 tornadoes were reported in five states across the Heartland.

May 12, 2023

