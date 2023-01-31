ABC News Live: Dangerous winter storms sweep across the country

Plus, three first responders have been fired as the Tyre Nichols investigation continues, and the latest on the Alex Murdaugh trial as more witnesses are set to testify.

January 31, 2023

