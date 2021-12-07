Transcript for ABC News Live: Delta variant fuels surge of COVID-19 cases in 25 states

Good morning I'm Dennis data thanks for streaming with us Kobe cases are rising and at least 25 states as the delta variant spreads through parts of the country. Was lower vaccination rate. Health officials say vaccines will protect people from the variant but the big question now. Do you need a booster shots Pfizer officials are set to meet with top health officials today and we'll hear from doctor Richard best certainly didn't just a moment. Thousands are protesting in Cuba in the largest demonstration in nearly three decades there. Cubans are coping with a severe blackouts food and medicine shortages. And now Cubans in the US are weighing in. We have the latest from Miami. And the rat of a lifetime. We invent is amazing. And brands include city edge of space on the first fully crewed flight. From his company virgin galactic rented another dozen board floated in zero gravity for four minutes. We have the details on the flight and what it means for the future of commercial space. But we begin with the extreme weather in the west eight states are under heat alert as record breaking heat fuels fires across the region one of them is the largest fire in California this year. Will cars and Doyle California with the latest. This morning to west is burning. At least 47 and contain wildfires exploding across the region as eighteen million people across the West Coast are under a heat alert. And southern organ to bootleg fire scorching more than a 150000. Acres. In overnight in California mandatory evacuations near mirror posts accountants wind striving to river fire to 4000 acres. To the north dozens of homes destroyed in Doyle California. Fragments of foundations identifiable in the debris and these cars scorched. The town is now home to the largest fire in the state this year the dec fourth complex fire scorching more than 86000 acres. This blast of erratic winds billowing smoke through the sky I was nearby scrambling for cover. Firefighters working around the clock to stop the spread but it's a. Taxing job but it of the wild fires especially with the speed what your greatest concern heat exposure to. I'm not having enough resources. Because you can fight hard for so long in this heat the can you have to get some rehabilitation. Last year here in California we saw the State's largest wildfire ever. Veteran firefighters tell me that if these conditions continue to think it's going to be another historic season died. I will car and Doyle California thanks well. And the US is seeing an uptick in cove in nineteen cases of the delta Marion spreads primarily through areas of low vaccination rates. 25 states are now reporting an increase in new cases and seventeen are seeing more hospitalizations. Caylee heart Tom has the latest. Pfizer claiming they meet today with top US health officials to discuss potential federal authorization for a third dose of its vaccine. The Biotech company suggesting a booster shots will offer optimal protection within twelve months after a second dose. Offering the highest levels of protection against all variance including the highly contagious delta dairy that's racing across the country. Though the CDC and the FDA correctly said it right now we don't feel you need a booster. That doesn't mean that we're not very very actively following in gathering all of this information. To see if and when we might need it. 25 states now facing a steady increase in new cases seventeen seats seemed to jump in hospital admissions and in six of those states the number of people dying every day. Is going up in California and taking case it's. With several counties now placed on the species emerging called it hot spot list LA county's department of public health reporting over a thousand new cases in a single day. The highest caseload since March and double the number from just a week prior. Health officials urging people to get vaccinated to slow the spread. I really believe we are at a point where we can say a pretty. Confidently. That your. You're going to be vaccinated were your Portland to have co. Diane hospitals here in LA county just last month they set a record low for coping patients during the pandemic but now. The numbers are climbing and here now where we're like seem to return to normally got bars and restaurants packed everywhere you look. Officials say it's younger unvaccinated people who are responsible for transmitting this virus most. 70% of new cases here are among people eighteen to 49. Diane and I Cary Hart tongue in Burbank California Caylee thank you. And earlier on GMA former CDC director and the president of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation doctor Richard investor. Spoke to George Stephanopoulos about the new rising cases and how he would talk to parents. Who were concerned about their teens getting vaccinated let's listen. Seeing this delta variance spread all of all over the country are and I even in places like Los Angeles Kelly with relatively high. Vaccination rates how concerned are you. I am concern George you have it delta very needy is more contagious in so any area where there's a lower rate of vaccination. You're gonna see spread and and it's gonna very by neighborhood here in New Jersey where EMI community 76% of adults are fully vaccinated. The next town over its 44%. So you have to be able to look. That closely to see where the risk really is let's talk about booster shots guys are saying almost certainly going to be needed so far health officials have pushed back and at some point. Is the need for boosters inevitable. Well I EA we're gonna have to see it depends a lot on what people do right now if everyone were to get vaccinated with this vaccine. There'll be less virus spreading around the less likelihood that derby variants emerging that we would need a new vaccine for. So far we've not been seeing breakthrough cases of severe disease and hospitalization. In people who were fully vaccinated with the vaccines that are out there the CDC put out its new that in some schools late last week. Pretty clear they're doing everything they can to make sure people know school should be open in the fall even saying then. Excuse me vaccinated children and teachers don't have to Wear masks. Yeah you know as a pediatrician I I think this is a really big deal with they're saying is. The most important thing is to get our children back in school learning full time this fall. You can do that there's a lot of layered approach is that you can you can take. It's gonna depend somewhat on the ages of the children whether or not back masks are going to be be warranted. But that's also something where locals will have some say in it and parents have a choice even if the school is saying that bad that masks are not mandated or required. There there is an option for anyone to put on their child who feels that the right thing to do how about parents who are still hesitant to get their kids vaccinated. Of course under twelve not vaccinated yet. We're seeing young people who are still resist it we're seeing political us listen in. Who's in who's going to be taking vaccines. How do you convince the skeptical at this point. He Iraq as a pediatrician I spent a lot of time talking to parents about vaccines. Some who were skeptical you have to meet people with trust there's a lot of people out there who have had a that experience for their health care system with with government mandates. You have to treat people with respect to listen to their questions and try and meet them where where they are and hopefully over time more people get vaccinated important thing for people remember. Everyone who is dying from coat which is. Unvaccinated. Thinks it's actor passer and George for that report. Meanwhile police have charged four people in season arsenal of guns and ammunition after a tip from a hotel housekeeper in Denver. The hotel is just blocks from Coors Field where tomorrow's all star baseball game is set to be held. Can whitworth is in Denver with the latest. This morning a hotel worker is being hailed a hero after discovering a huge stash of firearms and ammunition in Denver. Four people now under arrest on drugs and weapons charges Rwanda's suspects Ricardo Rodriguez speaking out to Casey and see from jail overnight. Saying he knew nothing of a plot to use any of the weapon on a crown. Authorities seizing more than a dozen long guns body armor and a thousand rounds of ammo at this upscale hotel in the heart of downtown Denver just a block from Coors Field where tomorrow night's Major League all star baseball game is set to be held. Officials say a housekeeper discovered the arsenal while cleaning a room Freddie night. The hotel staff is well trained. And they stepped up in a big way. Investigators say they believe the suspects were involved with an illegal arms and drugs deal. The FBI in Denver telling ABC news we have no reason to believe this incident was connected to terrorism or a threat directed at the all star game. It's scary. These arrests come just one week after a similar hotel weapons bust in Chicago. Authorities foiling an alleged fourth of July shooting plot from the twelfth floor of the hotel again. Crediting a housekeeper for leading them to the suspect. And law enforcement officials from across the country have been commenting to ABC news saying that these house keeping stabs. Are really the unsung heroes they're being asked to disrupt everything from human trafficking to potential terrorism. Diane. I can aware were thank you and the largest protests in decades have erupted in Cuba over severe food and fuel shortages. Now other calls for the US to intervene. Victor can now has the latest from Miami and pictures so many Cuba are saying they've never seen anything like this. Diane the word you will hear his own precedent to the demands for change resonated loud and clear appearance up Florida especially were we are in Little Havana. On Sunday thousands of protesters taking to the streets across the island in Cuba from Hud then at the sun the other with a hula. Chanting freedom and yes we can the countries in the midst of a worsening economic crisis along with the resurgence of Kobe cases. Cubans are coping with severe food and medicine shortages Cuba's leader believing tight US sanctions and calling on those loyal to the regime. To confront those protesters. The US national security advisor tweeted in part that the US would strongly condemn any violence. Or targeting a peaceful protesters were exercising their universal rights he Cuban exile community hitting the streets in Miami as well. Voicing their support for the protesters many calling on the US to intervene. Even Miami's mayor seen that the federal government should do everything possible and not waste this moment. Diane I Victor Ken and Miami Forrest thanks Specter. And a new suspect was arrested overnight in the assassination of Haitian president Joseph Nomo Louise. The Biden administration has sent over a team of FBI and Homeland Security officials but declined a request for US troops. Markets mores in Haiti's capital Port Au Prince with the latest. EF. BI and Department of Homeland Security are sending agents to Haiti to help investigate the assassination of presidential mill would ease authorities have arrested at least twenty people including two Americans. According to the acting prime minister parts of south 28 foreign mercenaries carried out the attack nineteen of them are from Columbia. My only an ultimate goal of these two need justice. To present. Since Wednesday's attack the city of quarter prince has wrestled with returning to normal but normal has long been a struggle here. Desperate scenes like this when it becomes increasingly common in our country faces economic turmoil. Haiti has been in the midst of a gas shortage and at least to scenes like this people lighting up will fuel. Up because the opportunity to get gas is spontaneous badge and there's always is the father of two he tells me you have to fight to find gas. McDonald's on her way home from church which he saw the station with selling fuel so she stopped to fill approaching gas cans. And she says she was hurt by the news of the assassination before the only helping you read about in the history book. But now you are living we like it she says this is something she could have never imagined. And Marcus Moore joins us live now from Puerto bridges Margaret Marc is good morning what do we know. About this latest suspects arrested overnight. Diane good morning to you what other he has been I identified as a Christian Emmanuel son known and he is a doctor. Are from Florida but he's a Haitian national and he was arrested. And during a news conference yesterday. The of the interim police chief of of the police force here and in Haiti accused him. Mr. Simone of being one of the key members of this plot to kill president. Employees and he said that sound mr. sun known hired Colombian nationals from a security firm based in Florida. Under the pretext that they would be a part of his his security detail his body guards. But the police chief alleges at some point that changed. And that they presented these suspects in this case the immerse the alleged mercenaries with an arrest warrant for the president. And the police chief said that it was in that moment. That it will mark the beginning. Of the of the planned to assassinate a president when he's on Wednesday of last week. Novels of the details as we know them right now of mr. Simone the latest person to be arrested in connection with this investigation. Now the FBI and Department of Homeland Security agents are there are now how are they expected to help. Won't Beatty are harder to help out with the investigation we did an interview with the acting prime minister. Mr. Josef. And that he said that because this was such a heinous crime it's a take a high profile murder I mean obviously be the murder of a sitting president. All they want all the resources they could get their hands on and so that includes help. From the United States so leaving the FBI does have agents on the ground assisting. In the investigation but what are the other request that the interim government here made was for. Military assistance. Having US troops on the street supporter prince where we are to help keep the peace it is that. Portion of the request. That is still up for review we understand there is a team on the ground assessing that request. And they met with the prime minister over the weekend. And we understand that once that team goes back to the US they will brief president Biden call on what they found here but Diane this morning all indications are at this point. The US has no plans at all to send US troops here to Haiti and mark. Just the First Lady. Baby was also injured in the same attack that killed her husband so what's the latest on how she's doing. We learned just last night Diane that be the First Lady is this doing better. She'd. Called the acting prime minister to say this she underwent surgery over the weekend. And that she is improving she also Diane as you know put out a an audio message to the people of Haiti. Who oh who along with her morning but the loss of the president here and we do know that the the elections minister and the prime minister of the acting prime minister a plan to travel to and a Miami sometime this week. To visit with the a with the former First Lady. All right Marcus Moore from Port Au Prince Haiti we appreciate it mark is thank you. Thank you Diane. And Richard Branson is celebrating this morning after a historic flight to the edge of space when we come back here with the billionaires a now. And what's next in the space race stay with us. Welcome back Richard Branson took one giant leap ahead in the billionaire space race this weekend lifting off to the edge of space and virgin galactic unity spacecraft. He spent four minutes in zero gravity before returning to earth beating Amazon founder Jeff basis it's a space by just a few days. Transportation correspondent yield any test has the latest. 32. 1 released this morning history many. Sir Richard Branson blasting off to the edge of space become the first person to launch abort his own space ship. Floating in weightlessness for four minutes sending a message back to work. The the next generation of variables. If there in bed. Dubbed the I don't know what year Kendall. The history making moments happening over the New Mexico desert the mother ship eve caring virgin galactic spaceship unity to about 50000 feet. Dropping it communities rocket ignites blasting Branson and five others to the edge of space. You could hear the roar of the rocket. Your. Got pinned into your seat. You're going straight out you're looking straight out you're going through and yes sort of Norton 3000 miles an hour and seven or eight seconds. And it's it's as a right of a lifetime and then you go from class extreme. To complete silence brands and joining us just moments later this. Thing. Excuse us it's an amazing. And. Fellow astronauts to reach a ban won't by his side. Only the third Indian American woman to fly to space purge all the science. And put up carrying recent experiments actually strap. To my legs I mean it. This capability is going to transform their research and technology that we can develop an acrobatic children took center stage in Branson's mind before and after the launch speaking directly with them. Why is that so important to you. But I'm a grandfather. And I'm a father. And I'd just love kids by kids seven and as a kick myself when I saw the moon landing I was. Did it make you rockets out of Kabul both cities. Seventeen years of work leading Branson to beat Amazon founder Jeff baze those to space. Mike just nine days when days as a scheduled to board his blue origin spacecraft and lift off. Days of sending him well wishers before the flight SpaceX founder Elon Musk flying in to send him off in person. The event dyslexic kids myself I'm to live wonderful view of people who prayed this can continue to spend. Imagine what you can achieve this and every kid can achieve something wonderful in their lives and will do unfilled. Such a great message right there. And virgin galactic hopes to start flying customers to space by next year we've told yeah it's not cheap about 250000. Dollars per seat. But you know what about 700 people Diane have already signed up and we should tell you what about Jeff pesos because he's scheduled to launch in just about eight days well it turns out his company blue origin. Doesn't yet have the FAA approval that you need to fly customers to space so time is ticking and we. Will be watching Diane. You know you'll be transportation correspondent GO Benitez in New Mexico GO thank you. Let's bring an ABC news contributor and former NASA astronaut Cady Coleman ABC news contributor and former fighter pilot Steve gay neared. And Nicholas Middleby author of tests God's virgin galactic and the making of a modern astronaut. For more on all of this thank you all for being here today Katie out want to start with you. Going to space used to be something reserved for professional so what do you think of as a balding industry of space tourism. I'm crazy about it. I mean it is I think it means a lot. And I and I say more people and stationed them more ideas we have been stationed in more ideas we have done here are on the ground so I'm for it. And nick you literally wrote the book on Richard Branson and virgin galactic so what was your reaction to the news that this flight was a success. I mean it was it would just yell at him on trial and having watched them. I got a company. Three weeks after they had this suffered a terrible crash in 2014. And so what and when I walked into the hangar and A in late 2014. The spaceship that you're looking now was husk. On scaffolding in the middle of this otherwise empty empty hangar. And to have seen and watched that. That built this ship build this company and look I usually reporter Richard Branson for all of this excess. It master marketer. Mom and he's very good at branding. He doesn't really build things and so for his real first foray into building something to be space ships is is a what is going to be a cautionary tale. It was is going to be a sort of a triumph against all odds sort of story and I was trying to figure out as I was writing them up and framing all these facts and don't at least for this first bird proving that the concept works that he can deliver. End to the edge of space you know it's against all odds kind of story and he's not lacking in ambition that's for sure and Steve more countries are getting involved in space exploration China has a new space station Israel is trying to land on the moon. What is so mean for the world. Well I think we saw letter Richard bridge yesterday it it's on but it at base it's actually just it's fun ride for rich people can afford to 122000 dollars and it technology that he. Really isn't anything different that what the US was doing in the 191960. That said it's part of an extraordinary growing ecosystem of commercial space beats being led really by Iran. And Jeff days. You don't Bristol has an urgent. Orbit which is quintessential small satellites and into out into space out. It's it's extraordinary growth. Of commercial aerospace and commercial space that writing down the cost of watched Ian idea Diane during the space shuttle cost 125000. Dollars to one how. Into orbit. This means those dreams of being able to go to the mark all right art to two people on the moon and use it as a logic. To other parts of the universe is within reach its within financial reach. What we saw yesterday is it's nice it's fun anything they get people interest in space is good but the real story here is what's hot in terms of commercializing space in ways that. Countries not I do. And kitty I want piggyback on that because there's a fair share of critics out there who say in all the money going into this would be better spent trying to solve problems here on earth and at least for the immediate future going to space seems like it's something reserved for the extremely wealthy so how does this impact those of us who don't have that kind of cash. Others are several approaches there aren't that. I really like to start with is that. We've heard a lot from Richard Branson about you know when I was a child I dreamed of best and it wasn't true for me and I corrupt and a fan of Stanley remind dad was an ex lurch. Has women Justin see a lot of images on themselves in the media. And doing these things and so you know listening to what Steve says I. I say why can't we have all of these things and in terms of even in terms they're different kind such exploring space that the fact that does bring some much attention and then. He says he's I invited Wally funk to fly with him one of the women that was tested early. On Ford can you do women have these skills which of course they do a to go to stations so. There's a lot of meaning contain also their researched it we do remain lower tore bench. Much of it cannot be done anywhere else and it leads to solutions down here on the tour on the ground her range if Yeltsin attacked everywhere and everything from our help you how we build things and what. Materials we can have Cold War. And so the next really quick what it thinks the next big golfer Branson and virgin galactic. Well it's it's the big goal which is is scaling up and and making this a viable business and it's actually far more typical than right now what he did yesterday. Is what they're trying to give us they're trying to sort of a cheap airline like frequency. And and and repeat ability and to do that they know that they've really can't afford another accident and and currently. Regret Jackson if he's artery for human space fighters 3%. It's perfect if one out of every thirty passengers who gets on the virgin galactic ship is killed that's not. Going to they're not going to be able to make a viable business out that's they've got to deal did or didn't you bring that number down to a fraction of a percent and that's all in the coming weeks months years more remote most likely years to see you at any can get this down. Two weekly safe weekly flights and then you know I think that's going to be had significant more challenging the meanwhile we saw yesterday. Katie Coleman Steve can your necklace medal great to have you guys thank you. And who is George Stephanopoulos. Well he's not only in good morning America's co anchor he's also the new guest host of jeopardy. When we come back George takes us behind the scenes. Welcome back you might recognize the next guest host of Jack pretty Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos had to sneak peak of his new gig. And the tips and tricks he's learned along the way we take a look. The guest host yeah. What a thrill for me to be here on this stage. In I was like you meet Alex many times when he was a guest on Good Morning America he always made us smile. And he inspired us with his grace in the face of cancer. It's a privilege for me to honor his legacy jeopardy team super kind hyper professional. Whitney every step of the way. Usually when you get to see what was behind. Making all the clues any intricate debates over but seems like very small matters of nuance to actually make a difference. And then it sees you crossing to the perfect thing and protect our kid to seal off. This is what. Have less talent to back in everybody's been gets through this. The job. Don't fumble when reading the clues. Stay focused keep things moving and remember what Alex always said it's about the game the contestants and I navigated our new roles together if it makes you. Only been around a lot more nervous yeah. Job as high. Take this job is hardly uses much harder. But could there really were read really clearly so these train to pick them up. His professional and he was very courteous very warm and us just like. This is excellent like he was a very calming presence like a very nerve wracking moment for me keep its into the ball perfectly. I had so much fun playing a small part in the enduring legacy of jeopardy. Good thank you godaddy. But anytime you get get out of here all that untreated grade George big thank you George Stephanopoulos for getting us that sneak peek George will be hosting all week. So you can check your local listings for show times. And that does it for us I'm Diana say thank you for joining us and remember ABC news live is here for you all day with the latest news context and analysis. We'll see right back here at 11 AM eastern. Until then have a.

