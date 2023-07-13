ABC News Live: FDA approves 1st over-the-counter birth control pill in US

Plus, the gunman in the Pittsburgh synagogue is eligible for the death penalty and SAG members may vote to strike.

July 13, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live