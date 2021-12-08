ABC News Live: FDA considering authorizing vaccine booster shots for some people

More
Plus, the CDC recommends pregnant women get the vaccine and the Taliban gains more ground in Afghanistan as U.S. troops pull out.
29:44 | 08/12/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live: FDA considering authorizing vaccine booster shots for some people

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"29:44","description":"Plus, the CDC recommends pregnant women get the vaccine and the Taliban gains more ground in Afghanistan as U.S. troops pull out.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79422290","title":"ABC News Live: FDA considering authorizing vaccine booster shots for some people","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-fda-authorizing-vaccine-booster-shots-79422290"}