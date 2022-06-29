ABC News Live: Holiday travel crush as airlines struggle to meet demand

Plus, growing concerns on Wall Street as the S&P 500 posts worst first half of a year in half a century and Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill takes effect.

