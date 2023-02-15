ABC News Live: Hollywood icon Raquel Welch dies at 82

Plus, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley makes her 2024 bid official, and a chat with a man forced to leave his Ohio home after a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed.

February 15, 2023

