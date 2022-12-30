ABC News Live: House committee releases 6 years of Trump’s tax returns

Plus, Southwest Airlines has done a reset following a week of mass cancellations and delays, and an arrest has been made in the case of four murdered students at the University of Idaho.

December 30, 2022

