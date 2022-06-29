ABC News Live: Hurricane Ian makes landfall as Category 4 storm

Full coverage of Hurricane Ian, which made landfall as a Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live