ABC News Live: Justice Department weighs appeal after federal mask mandate lifted

Plus, Moderna announces a new COVID-19 shot that targets multiple variants, plus over 5 million people in Ukraine have been forced to flee since Russia’s invasion began.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live