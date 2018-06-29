Transcript for ABC News Live: Five killed in Annapolis shooting, heat wave hits eastern U.S.

Hey I'm exactly case it's Friday on ABC news live we're here in the lounge and we appreciate you rock and with that's gonna want to stuff to get to today for tomorrow we're teasing a couple big stories. This is in Thailand there's a soccer team of twelve. Stuck in the came out there in Thailand we'll get a live report from there coming up shortly and then. You know we're all looking for some warm weather is the fourth of July rolls around we are going to get excessive heat ginger zee. It's gonna bring us that in just a minute but first here's today's headlines. The court imposed deadline for the reunification of all undocumented immigrants and their children is less than a month away and plans are being made to house families on US military installation us. For the first time in seventy years the US military is pulling out of the South Korean capital of Seoul. The Pentagon today is opening a new headquarters farther away from the border with North Korea. Sawyer good and competitive Mazda are now warning that the back and forth of tariffs is going to raise the price of cars that price of a Camry for example is expected to go up about 18100 dollars Mazda says that terrorists will quote. Significantly increased the cost of every new vehicle. Since this is that for toys or trucks and Toys 'R' Us and babies. They may live on an auction for the Toys 'R' Us brand is set for next month. Nearly 47 million people are expected to travel more than fifty miles from their homes as for the July holiday that's up 5% from last year even the gas prices higher this year than last. Us early this morning at Cape Canaveral three. To. Want. We have ignition and liftoff the falcon nine rockets they hope. Launching a ruckus it's resupply mission to the International Space Station should get there on Monday for. We're learning more today about this shooting at a newspaper down in Annapolis Maryland a gunman walked in with a shotgun. In started spraying in that newsroom I'm joined by Juba need to is as we take a look at some of these images now people coming out with their hands up and authorities arriving. These seem to become all too common GO first well why is a gun and walk into a newsroom and do this deal. You know Zachary that's the big question why why why and police. Just don't know and they don't know. Because he's not talking in fact moments ago. I actually spoke with the two chiefs of the two departments that were involved in this but got here within sixty seconds of the shooting because this is such a busy neighborhood. Listen to what they have to say. What can you tell us about the suspect right now is he cooperating with authorities we're not getting much cooperation we have. At this point a lot more on the answer questions about. The wise we know the why's that were putting on him. We're not getting his wife's and I think that's going to be important work when acting partly any cooperation and a home. He has bail review at 1030 so he is in the custody now of the jail. So he's in the court's custody so it will be a bit tougher for us to go back and try to get those wise but we're sure gonna give it shop. And you heard the chief right there say that we know the why's that we're putting all adamant in. As in the police are putting on of what they think the motive might be and that is that back in 2012 he actually sued this new face. For defamation he lost that lawsuit he appealed that went back and forth and that's because they wrote a story about him allegedly stalking a woman. But they said you know what that was all based on court records of the reporting was accurate and and he lost that defamation suit so so we know that that's a clue but we certainly don't know at this point. It what he's actually thinking what's going through his mind and done something. It sounds like what I'm hear from you was that this gentleman on some level held a grudge against this newspaper. Oh absolutely and that's what they're saying they're there they're implying that this was a revenge shooting for what happened. You know a judge also toss this out so no doubt about it they're looking at everything now they're looking to see who he held these grudges against. You I got goosebumps just see you report this morning a nod to their craft into their colleagues. I understand the journalists. At that newspaper cranked out a newspaper this morning is that right. It's just incredible that in the midst of this tragedy they actually had this. Paper and they had the ability to put this paper Al because they said they they just. Had to do it the you don't the opinion page it was just totally blank it was mostly blank and there were just. A few words on there and it said Zachary today. We are speechless and unbelievable now GO we understand five are dead two injured in those who were injured have been released from the hospital but. We know any more than the personal stories related to these. Five that lost about yesterday. Well we know that one with a sales assistant who just started at the paper just a few months ago I mean she was brandy to the paper. But the others were veteran journalists in fact. Rob highest and you might know his his brother call highest in a very famous author and columnist for the Miami Herald. He was an editor here and he was sadly killed in this attack and and in that case and rob highest since case you know he actually had. Left the birthday package for his wife at home and the wife. You know was was talking to about it he said open it up just open the package she said no. I'm gonna wait till you get home and of of course we know Zachary he never did yet. And you never think it's going to be you were you never think tank hit so close to home you have an Intel is investing biz from Annapolis to get home safer Reggio. Thanks so much that I. We're gonna pivot now and get a bit more about the shooting from ABC news contributor and former Department of Homeland Security official Jon Cohen he's in Maryland. John I know you've been talking about this are all morning long. Who is this shooter and Kelly better understand what this history was what this paper that provoked this. It's. We have. She and its specific incident. And our shipment that sent you this are all well. Yeah not in the article eating pirate social media. And additional filings it's a hat. Agree or proceed agreements against the paper. What's similar witness case already. Is that we are growing number of individuals in this country whose. Underlying mental health issues are disaffected him he'll let you know. And I human life so they turn asked Meyer and or. Either. Never mind. Salt connect with an extremist or terrorist cause. Growing number incidents this country it's a major concern of law enforcement and fortunately. We just don't eat and a copy. So John you say that it's very similar to other previous attacks my question for you is should be me. Should we be worried in the media business that. This individual. Targeting the media. Well parts. Are concerned about two things. A lot Q why. Are attacks in the country over the last year wide the audit information. And the wraps her Internet communications aren't the social media. You can idol acquire. Are. You can also. People who courage to conduct attacks. You about secondly there's real concern. Charged partisan nature. And nature or public discourse. Oh. She's actually serves to motivate people who are pre disposed to violence. So we had a tax media are your two reporters. At a some years back. We office a real ratcheting up. Parent hostile rhetoric being directed at the media and aren't worsen a concern which is why you saw some agencies. Well well what happens in sending police to be outlets media offices. Are protected nature. John I don't remember a time where there's been such a target on the media I want to point your attention to this FBI report they came out and looked at dozens of active shooters over the course of more than a decade they say that in many of these cases the guns are bought legally and these shooters have a specific target I know that you look the report yourself was there anything in there that jumped out to you. While the FBI has been part. And were going on. Year. And this report acts I now. Now on. It's used to use it that's just the way we managed wreck her community. Or 18. Ethnic religious. Anwar. You know ratio. Profiles. Individual's conduct these types of attacks. Across the war years of people lined issues. People who is expected to and from community hours for like me who are able to acquire the other ER. Our. Where the office. Keep our investigation. On some light. Prayers. The immediate violent attack. So even people who have long. Are our. Along. On. Goal line and a tax aren't. Our. What happened in. It cost him to do after years. This media. Capital newspaper. These people. Reading now from a witness that was on GMA this morning saying this gunman looked like someone who was comfortable. With what he was doing this has become all too familiar we sir appreciate your insights or have a great day. You can thanks productivity now when does head overseas twelve players in their coach trapped in a cave in Thailand. Here's a report. I'm Hugo Leonhard and saying right Thailand's. I'm just a few hundred yards away from the entrance of the cave where twelve young boys and their soccer coach has been trapped for the past six days. As you can see behind me there's a lot of activity going on you have a rescue workers coming in and outs trucks and building supplies all day long. And this place has turned into a miniature city. You have here tense when nurses and doctors can deliver medicine to people who need them. Right next that you have tents where. Families I've been waiting. For a long time for news from their loved ones no news for the past six days and they're here the day and night just waiting. For anything to come out of this of this case. So we walked towards here you can see that bring them here you have. Food stands hadn't had been set up so people can stay here and eats. Some people are sleeping here in the area. And you can see trucks are everywhere there is ambulances. Military trucks. Cooking food. You have. Rescue teams from. Many different countries hundreds of rescue workers working 24/7 care and some really. Incredible thing to see to see how many people have come together to try and gets these twelve young boys out of this tape. I'm feeling heartened saying right Thailand. You go thank you so much for that report just a couple of notes on this story from James long men's report this morning. Experts say it might be best for these youngsters to sit tight because the water levels in there and there is hope if there is clean water we're also getting some information that because of just the difficulty there that there is some when he injured on the rescue team but obviously folks. There holding out hope the prime minister. Even deciding to show up and show his support were back in the US now we're talking about what's happening at the White House today we're talking about Donald Trump and of course we're talking to. Our very own Karen Travers Karen the president had a special dinner last night with key senators related. Two the Supreme Court justice nominee. What was this then all about and what was the conversation. Now the president's already getting the ball rolling at high his announcement on who he will take. To replace justice Anthony Kennedy. At the president's also starting to lay the ground work for the sales pitch for once he makes that means no and here at the way of Zachary he sat down with a couple of senators and three of them were very critical Democrats you've got Heidi hi camp of North Dakota Joseph Donnelly of Indiana. And Joseph Manchin of West Virginia now what do they all have in common. First they all voted for justice you know worth its last year when the president nominated him for that vacant Supreme Court seat. They also all come from states that the president one very big day back in 2016. And they're all up for reelection this year and facing some pretty tough battles so it you're the White House. As a three great place to start to try and start picking off some democratic support. I headed your announcement about who this nominee will be now all three senators said that it was a good productive strong conversation but emphasized. It's just the beginning of this process you had a couple Republicans there including two notable women senators Susan Collins of Maine Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. And both men have said that they're not going to go along with whoever the president announces its nominee just because they're Republicans so. He is it necessarily guarantee that locked down all of the Republicans support. Which is why and see this strong sales this summer public and it's at some Democrats as well. We do know that there's a list will be interesting to see what names emerge from that list is. The days move on I want to ask you now about. This meeting between president trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin do we know any more details about this plan meeting. July 16 in Finland. It will be. Their third face to face meeting and that twice last year but. Those meetings that were held on the sidelines of world leaders summit so they were RD in the same place it is easy to peel away and sit down together this the first time that they're gathering specifically. Jeff to talk to each other. The residential let's in the Oval Office the other day that Syria and Ukraine and other matters will be on the agenda. I asked him if Russia's election meddling would be part of that agenda. And he said. You never know what happens in meetings but Zachary couple hours after that the secretary of state Mike Pompeo said that he was confident that. When president trump talks to President Putin he's going to make it very clear that Russia had not meddle in US elections but that is not acceptable. We will see what happens there right Karen Travers from the White House thank you so much and have a wonderful weekend thanks details. Eight is one of the busiest travel days of the year they tell me well won't warm weather for the fourth of July but we have heat. Heat heat engine does he use here to give us the forecast. Thank you Zachary so much to get you here on Friday morning weather headline why it's probably start with this severe storms tornadoes. Through the northern plains and also reported elsewhere seven of them reported. It rocked the nation. This in Montana capital Montana thankfully no one injury in the AC house in the foreground there the cars here. And this tornado did not injure anybody but. Boy we've got another big Atlanta gets in that that he does going to affect. Sell many people from Oklahoma right they're southern Indiana and and Illinois. And into New England renouncing the heat advisory excessive heat watches and warnings. And that's because the numbers are going not just he get close to 100 a lot of places of feel like well above that. But you're going to see this. Very long to ration event so it's dangerous for days on end for a lot of folks especially in northern latitudes that we don't need an opt in look at the feel like for Saturday. In Chicago 108. That high and the rich slides east and it sticks Burlington Vermont. In the mid nineties going into next week New York City as we close in on the actual holiday that. Our men and upbeat being above ninety degrees all the way through the fourth of July. Over our. Their degrees in Minneapolis you just don't hear about that kind of thing the folks have there been put their boots away. It is certainly summertime we're headed out to London now and I'm joined by Molly hunter Molly I after we get don't this I get asked yes. How you pitch these stories and in how they get picked up you are at the club. For the second week in a row were talking about seem all too. Why is this such a big deal there is they steal to shortage I should mention in the okay UK and in Europe. What's the deal. Back at when there is is we got it and we aren't here at on Friday act and isn't. Today it never happened in light an eight patriots were on the rip our. Aaron Eckhart and I act nights right in Europe and eat it let me break out right. And commercials indicated. An average it comes from a million now my name is aipac. And the new iPod and that's about how we thank of ammonium the problem is that during the summer. Farmers needed expert why this happened every summer but you see them if they a lot of plant. For me and and that a lot of accidentally in Europe and in the UK have closed for technical. The result of that if they started. Q what that means for at and probably you think. It possibly less busy here that not only hitting averaging. Factory it's hitting the court partly why there aren't other brightening aggregate but it doesn't hitting me out to it's used in this done in the lottery profits pretty. In 2000 youth at when packaging present like now it to align itself light and I really think it's used in refrigerated. At band. To bring pressure gradient from the arms to the grocery stores and peppers weekend actually written I think a shortage in their groceries or at. But we came here and we talked it will parlor manager here at have taken within that conversation at the honor but actually. Carbon dioxide and cheese the attention to participate so it. Quinn. Based produced in the big brown scored them both to get into the keg things. First pressurized to check. National president for the bears and the president needs in the months to get things that pops. The bidding is live at. As livid in drug sellers. Once it's gone down with others that we then. Put it on and on and what it does is we can't pick ups I got them basically what it was the first is that I'm currently depressurized and pursue about problems. Without us and we wish you wouldn't be just bail out the times. It is ending that Britain lab even more than the air in I think crime and out of Brad Pitt couldn't get it that and battering amonte. I also see it's actually in the packaging. Producer but you're exactly were Britain's. Atlas. Of its work actually get they've simply ran out of the acute I don't know what Britain would be like without in that cramped it's about the there have. After. Molly I I gotta get this straight so. Evenly and advances in the World Cup yesterday in in in now we're here in that we might have to be directed some flat beer. I. On its accounting is occasionally drink and against marvel didn't things if you other than. It was a good and the bad evidently. On let me ask. Them and it advocate. The problem. I have not and I. I packed arena and I am I could be that they believe that Vieira and I think now that this kind site. At let me incredibly. It department act I've got some level of don't come back acting. Molly on tour you are doing it again I hope you have a great weekend don't think flat beer. It's a big news just come in right now LeBron James has. Made his way into free agency he isn't on restricted free agent opting out of his deal that's can do it for today's show you can. Join us on abcnews.com. You can also check us out. On the app it's been a wonderful week thank you for joining us as always be good to yourself. And be good to each other have a great day.

