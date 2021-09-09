Transcript for ABC News Live: Los Angeles set to mandate vaccines for students 12 and over

I am damn estate thanks for streaming with us president Biden is set to speak to the nation's. Today the White House address where he's expected to announce new executive orders to require all federal workers and contractors. To be vaccinated the president will also lay out a six point strategy to fight the delta very focused on vaccinated to unvaccinated. Keeping the vaccinated protected he's keeping schools opening kids' safety. Testing and mass mandates economic recovery and care for those who test positive. Qatar special envoy to Afghanistan announced the Taliban is allowing some Americans and other foreigners to leave the country. The cutter Airways flight will be the first to fly out of the Kabul airport since US troops left. Who exactly is on that flight and a number of passengers is unclear right now. I'm voice says the airport in Kabul be fully up and running in that hopefully life. Is returning to normal in Afghanistan. And tropical depression Mindy has weakened since making landfall in Florida last night with sustained winds now around 35 miles per hour. The storm is forecast to move across northern Florida and southern Georgia today bringing heavy rain to coastal Georgia. And South Carolina. And with millions of kids returning to the classroom Los Angeles is on the verge of becoming the first major school district to mandate vaccines in children twelve and over. This is we're seeing a record number of code nineteen cases in children and hospitalizations. Are also on the rise in the northwest and upper midwest KV heart Tennyson heart it Boise Idaho with the latest. This morning a record number of coated infections among children. They now account for warning for all new cases. Los Angeles now on the verge of becoming the first major school district in the country to me handy vaccines in children twelve and older. A vote that's expected to pass set for later today in Florida Wednesday a judge ruling against governor Desantis and his ban on mask mandates. Saying school districts can require masks while the case is being appealed the teachers union reports at least thirteen school employees in the Miami Dade school district. Have dying from Covert in the last three weeks. All of them were unvaccinated. Masked tensions rising across the country in ten see this video going viral but the teenager being mocked by anti masters during a county school board meeting. Factory referenced his grandmother dying. The former teacher at the rugged for county school system. Died of because someone wasn't wearing a mask this is a very. This is there you. The US is heading into the fall with four times more patients in hospitals than a year ago. Within 100000. And health officials warned this surge is in over. But it is on the move as cases in hospitalizations stabilize and hard hit southern states like Florida Alabama and Mississippi. CDC documents show icu hospitalizations are on the rise in the north west and upper midwest. Unfortunately. I'll what we're seeing is this virus is now moving up in two West Virginia. Ohio and Pennsylvania. Kind of spreading lateral league Norris east and west. While in Idaho one of the least vaccine states paramedics in Boise telling its nearly every patient with for the symptoms they take to the hospital. Is unvaccinated. This covered viruses and then tax hike a really long mass casualty incident that just goes on phenomenon and so it's been. Definitely tough on my people. And I and here in Idaho re sources are exhausted in large part because younger. Unvaccinated people are overwhelming the system. But those paramedics and hospital staff here they are determined to answer the calls for help even though some tough decisions are having to be made about who receives care. Diane right candy hearts and in Boise Idaho thank you. And the quote trial of the century is under way for a twenty man accused of carrying out the 2015 terror attacks in Paris. Which killed 130 people he attacked was France's deadliest war world deadliest rather since world war Q. ABC news foreign correspondent James lawman is in Paris tracking the latest on that Stroud good morning James. By Diane and yet this is Steve little as this trial in French history 300. Moye is 18100 plaintiffs and all happening here the penny that just east. In central Paris but inside that ancient building behind me about she built. A special cool remove just. But this to happen and security is enormously tight as you can understand it and worried really about. Copycat attacks during this incredibly high profile trial enormous amounts of police came. A thousand of them actually on gone up and down this road. Behind me police found off the police found so you can see that kind of security is must be tight. All this of course dredging up very painful memories not just for. Paris but for the whole of France November 2015 was a very very dark day indeed when ten. Mosque the men stormed a full blast dual sided went to you cafes and restaurants here in central Paris home for the assault rifles. Shall people in the streets out enjoying the evening. Out of the box account they said they all say that killed a large number of people 113. Overruled dives that night. I'm more than 400 were injured it was absolutely. A rethink. I'm along with those people who died nine of the attack is on the blue themselves up. War was shot to death by the police but one of them made it out about nights on how the salami went on the run in an up and in Belgium in fact he threw away his suicide vest. And was gone for five months before finally being arrested he is now finally on trial it's justice that. The victims the French want to see done he's appeared here in cordons already made quite. Seen in but still shouting at the judge saying that you don't believe in the whole process saying that he's still a soldier all of ICC's complained about the conditions that he is being kept in. I think it must be. Very difficult for the victims who hate watching this process. To this and say they're gonna happen isn't it the next knowing months in fact it's going to be a long. Drawn out process but finally the French a seeing justice done with those November 2015 attacks Diane. Right ABC's James long and Paris Forrest thanks James. And we're learning more about opening statements in the trial of disgrace there and us founder Elizabeth Holmes. Once named the youngest woman self made billionaire in the world Holmes is now facing accusations. Her blood testing company was a scam. Rebecca Jarvis is inside the courtroom in San Jose and has the latest hi Rebecca. Diana it started with a line over a block long coming out of this courthouse spectators and media from all over the world showed up to just get a look at the infamous drop out Elizabeth Holmes. Now the government laid out in its opening statement. The air case in very clear and simple terms the areas in which they say Elizabeth Holmes miss Ladd and lying to investors patients and doctors. The defense on the other hand painted Elizabeth Holmes as an ambitious. Hardworking woman who tried very hard to make her technology work. And made mistakes along the way but didn't commit fraud they also did raise some of the abuse allegations without going in to major gap. And one of the things that captured a lot of attention yesterday on line was this picture three young women outside of the courthouse. Very much resembling Elizabeth Holmes well I was inside of the courthouse sitting right next to this group. They were part of the friends and family entourage of Elizabeth Holmes. During one of the brakes I saw them joking with Billy Evans Elizabeth Holmes partner and many other members of Elizabeth spam link. Diane. Hi Rebecca Jarvis thanks for that coming up we have an ABC news exclusive interview with senator Amy Klobuchar who'd just revealed her battle with breast cancer. Find out why she says her face has been renewed we'll also speak with ABC news chief health and medical editor doctor Jennifer Aston. Hear what preventative measures you can take to decrease your own risk when we come back. And welcome back Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar has revealed that she battled breast cancer early this year. An earlier on Good Morning America cloture spoke exclusively to Robin Roberts about her health and why she's now urging women to get screamed let's listen. What is it that you'd like to share with us right now. From thank you thanks rob and and that is that earlier this year I've found that I've breast cancer routine mammogram. Something I'd put off during a pandemic like so many others and I found out. That I had cancer men it was stage one and they were able to remove and I had radiation. In May and now they tell me that my chances of getting cancer again are the same is. Any average person. Which is great. But I learned a lot through this year as I know you know about. The importance of getting those exams and also the gratitude. For all. Those that surrounded me and my family my husband Tim it's something that no one wants to hear and known wants to experience. But it's really renewed. My faith and the people around me and and my. I'm purpose. And your purpose and that this it's nothing that anybody can ever understand when you hear those words that you. Had cancer and so how do you look great how are you feeling these days. I'm feeling much batter you know for me. I hadn't been juggling a lot just like a lot of Americans right now has got their toddlers and their needs and their laptops and their deaths and their hope their jobs their family. Abbott for me I had. A bunch of hearings that I was chairing I wind up being good America rescue plan we got through I had radiation. Two days after my dad to hide and I. I eight you know his with a long goodbye he had alzheimer's and so that was going on at the same time. And it he'll lead the my husband's taking me to irradiation these are my memories I'm sure you our viewers. When you were battling this but my husband getting up early taking me to radiation my daughter's phone calls. Nurses. Met the Mayo Clinic giving me. I red white and blue mask when I got done with radiation be. Perfect strangers because I had to keep lugging my hazing case back and forth between. Minneapolis and Washington who had not knowing I cancer you know we're all wearing masks not knowing where wasn't doing and I put that suitcase have free it'll. Because you're not supposed to lift things after surgery so this is a lot of people help me get through this and I learned every day is a gift. That it is it is aghast and it just says he said about purpose of this understanding of why something is placing your path and what you're supposed to learn and share. Which are doing right now and as he admitted. Like so many like so many during the pandemic pulled off a screening. This is part of the reason why because you did that it's part of the reason why that you wanted to tend to share with people money what is your advice to folks. You know right now battle isn't it of women have undetected breast cancer. One in three Americans. Have put off going to any kind of routine examination a procedure in so doctors over and over are telling me that they're seeing people. With much. The bigger problems in the they'd gone in early so that's my first crack the vice. Get those screenings going get a mammogram Q what other health check out that you should normally be getting because we know there's so many better safety controls now. In doctors' offices then at the beginning of this pandemic and the second is. You know just be grateful for the people around you and it really puts things in perspective. Our thanks to senator Klobuchar and Robin for that interview and for more like to bring in OB GUI and an ABC news chief medical correspondent doctor Jennifer Ashton. For more on this statue Jen always good to talk to especially about things like this that hit so close to home. What stood out to you from senator Klobuchar story. While so much Diane first of all like so many women and we've been reporting on this charity BC news from pretty early on in that pandemic. Cancer screenings routine and potentially late saving cancer screenings. Have been putt on the back burner during this pandemic now initially for some historical perspective that was because. That was the edict actually that all non emergent non coated related routine screenings. You know be put on hold but then when things started opening up over a year ago in terms of Arab. Routine. A medical care. People are still afraid they were still concerned and so they put it off I heard it from countless. A number of women in my practice and this is a perfect example if it can happen to a senator. It can truly happen to anyone the other thing that I think really stood out. Is senator Klobuchar said her breast cancer was detected by routine screening mammogram. That is because in the world of radiology the idea behind a mammogram is that it can detect. Amass a malignancy. Approximately two years deferred grows to the size were it could be Powell hated or felt. By the one man or her health care provider. Not every cancer can be picked up on mammogram in particular with women who have dense breast. They may find they are cancer on ultrasound or sonogram. So a lot of times women are directed to get both. But this is just an example that with not just with breast cancer but with a lot of types of cancers the earlier we catch it in most cases. The better the treatment can be and there are for the better that outcomes can be. And as we heard senator cloture or save any cancer diagnoses went undetected. During the pen Derek has a lot of people skipped their appointments they stayed home. According to John oncology approximately three point nine million breast cancer diagnoses in the US. May have been missed in just the early months of the pandemic alone so. What's the importance of these Matta grand screenings when it comes to early detection and how important is that early detection. Well it's important for breast cancer. And we have to remember that we also and the routine cancer screening for colorectal cancers so the numbers. Are potentially as concerning. With respect to that type of cancer but with respect to mammogram we hear so much controversy. About the age about its ability to save lives. You know it's an imaging tests so it has its limitations it's not perfect. But a rate now it is the gold standard. So when you talk about catching cancers early. That obviously is the name of the game in oncology and that's what that's what we try to do with the screening test. But Diana I'm dealing with so many women who. I have to be the doctor to make that call and say your biopsy was positive it showed you have cancer. And no one wants to hear that that we remember by the way men get breast cancer to aid looks like a pig disease but they're. Almost a thousand cases of male breast cancer in the country every year. They don't have screening obviously bad. The key. Even though it feels lake an emergency to go and rush and and see a breast surgeon is that. You have a moment take some time take a deep breath. If possible and get a second opinion if you're talking about reconstruction or more extensive surgery. But this is something that you know when you hear us senator. Come forward and and talk about her experience. I think it really does a lot to help. Shirley good reminder that should make those appointments are there any other preventative measures that people can take to try to disk decrease their risk. Well yeah there is a lot actually that we can do as women to lower our risk and number one there have been extensive studies in the medical literature that show. That exercise in particular things just like walking or basic Carty out. Adds Donna at any time in a woman's life even when they're young as a teen or twenties can lower risk. Reducing alcohol consumption below seven servings per week. That is a clear risk factor for breast cancer we don't wanna hear that as women but that is something that we can all do and then breastfeeding. Believe it or not has been shown to be associated with a lower risk of breast cancer when you talk about other things Diane like hormones birth control pills or hormone replacement therapy. That's a much more complicated decision. That ideally should be had between a woman and her gynecologist or health care provider. But just those three things Saddam are something that we can all do and more importantly Diane and something we don't hear about. The daughters of women with breast cancer can do those things and help lower their risk and address some of their anxiety about the future as well. On the alcohol they can use ceballos drinks during the week and injuring him on the weekend is no you can't just likes to believe it but you know I just to that point quickly guy and you know I I deal with a lot of women who were still concerned. With hormones and breast cancer risk. At the risk with hormone replacement therapy for example is one additional death. From breast cancer per every 101000 women so it's it's a slight risk but no woman wants to hear. Abstain from alcohol completely that will lower your risk more and it's something that you know we all have to dodge this bullet we ought to make these decisions for ourselves. Obviously your individual family risk factors come into play but it is important that there are things we can do to help lower. Rask it was worth a shot back to Jay was always great that it thanks got trapped in such an important topic thanks Diane. Coming up as we get closer to the twentieth anniversary of the terror attacks of 9/11 we are looking at how security has changed since that day. And we'll hear from 21 responders at ground zero sharing their stories. Your other coping two decades later. Welcome back as we near the twentieth anniversary of the 9/11 attacks were taking a look at how much that date impacted how our country operates now. Many security measures have been implemented since then but are we safer today ABC's Alex for Shea has the latest. In the twenty years since the 9/11 terror attacks here travel and security have changed drastically. In fact before the attacks there wasn't even TSA. Today checkpoints and security screenings carbon warm Elizabeth Newman is a national security expert for ABC news. We got better ads disagree screaming you as she came through the airport we became more at trial and adaptable acts that threat changed. Like with Richard Reid just months after 9/11 Reid boarded an American Airlines flight from Paris to Miami with homemade bombs hidden in his shoes. Crew members and passengers noticed him trying to light the fuse and restrained him. Afterwards we are to start taking her shoes to get through security limiting in teaching out liquids and gels during TSE screenings. That came in 2006. After British police discovered trans Atlantic terror plot another major change the creation of no fly lists. Somebody is are on that list and they don't even board a plane currency United States were also highly criticized security tools the Patriot Act expanded law enforcement surveillance. But also authorized indefinite detention of non citizens the government team to national security threat. And gave law enforcement permission to search property in records without a warrant. I would argue it was a necessary evil. For the short term since its passage in 2001 Durbin several legal challenges court's ruling a number of its provisions unconstitutional. And a key part of the Patriot Act which allow for surveillance of telephone records expired last year. But the big question is two decades later with all these changes are we safer a recent report. United Nations choose terror groups ice is an al-Qaeda have had growth in Africa ice is also finding safe havens in Iraq in Syria. In what the recent collapse of the Afghan government top US military officials warned the country. Become a free will for terrorism potential plot stateside or against Americans. Experts telling us the key will be remaining vigilant. So the challenge in the state that ran posts add in twenty years post 9/11 that terrorism budget are aren't that downs down slope they're not increasing or decreasing. The workload hasn't decreased. Alix pursued he ABC news Washington. All right Alex thanks for that and joining us now are 29111. Responders Gary smiley. A retired FT NY rescue paramedic conductor Daryn Porsche or former NYPD sergeant. Gentlemen thank you both so much for joining us today and for your heroic actions on that day. Usually examiner. Gary at want to start with you what goes to your mind as we come up on his twentieth anniversary. These attacks and howl you spend Saturday. It's kind of hard to believe that it's been twenty years since the attacks on every year since I'll overnight sending anniversaries. The World Trade Center site at the museum. Com that's where. Some of my friends remain that haven't been identified and that's a place that I feel. I need to be every year I joined some friends and families of those long. And listen to the names. And just reflect on how fortunate I am there are I came out of there that day. Com alive while so many of my Brothers and sisters and I. So many of the people who just going to work that they did not have the ability to go home. And actor torture how about you how do you feel coming up on this anniversary. Receive the past. That being said. Think it is necessary for us as Americans. To pay homage to the people that we've lost 1911 and understand more range forward this is some elect could never get. And Gary imagine this is also very difficult memory fee because you saw that plane hit the second tower you were trapped in buried for two hours. By the wreckage of the north tower what do you think was the most impact full part for you of that day. Mom. You know initially. I'm carrying a woman across the street when she was yelling clean clean and telling her that I understood to clean it hit the north tower and not knowing that she was cells insulin the second plane coming in and I threw myself over order protector. Having to re establish another triage area. Are having to drive down vesey street towards West Street because we knew that that was the staging area because I was there. During the 1993 bombings in. Because those are the people that had come out of flight eleven. And then just watching people jump out of buildings on I don't remember all of it but I was told by what's 37 people jump I do remember couple that held hands and jumped. And then you know just at the constant battle with him for twenty years of fighting illness and -- I've fought through multiple illnesses that stay artwork and keep doing a job that I've done since I was nineteen years old. And now in my retirement fighting on with my job is the World Trade Center liaison for the fire. I FDNY paramedics and fire inspectors union and the united fight for the cica eyes and girl's ones that. Com you know we're not here anymore we're the ones that are sick. I mean I'm fortunate enough that although after six sinus surgeries and has merit he also sneak. I'm still able to do that and to fight for them. I'm I mean Heidi I survived the quest this out terror or the north tower being buried. Yeah in a hospital so I owe it to these men and women. On to keep their memory going and by that fighting for those that are still live there said. On to make sure that they're taking care of I'm the biggest issue we have right now is is that there. I'm denies his pension system in New York City tonight 70% of my fifteen YE MS amerasians he's a disability pensions went on me. Fire and police side did and I already is less than 18%. So that's my life's goal or now I tried every day to make sure that changes at the legislators. Understand a twenty years later we still have that problem and people with cancer and respiratory disease. You don't deserve. Did the disability pension it was. It has been. No acknowledged them by war in 2005. The World Trade Center resumption bill was signed by governor Pataki clearly states they're entitled to when they don't get it and you don't know why and no I constantly call on legislators and now we have a new governor governor oh. Oh I hope to meet with later this weekend. Since would be mayor error Adams we hope that things will finally changed he gets it's into long and these heroes deserve what is due them. They sure do we know it was a big step when congress approved funding for at the continuation. That 9/11 victims fund but of course clearly still more work is left to be done here a doctor torture I know that you. When the towers that you were tasked with coming during city buses having citizens. Exit the bus is you can get officers down to the World Trade Center you're also close when the towers collapsed as well so what sticks out to you. About that day in where you are now. Be selfless service of B or pressures that trouble under my command in the executive branch it was somewhat anxious Internet. Executive branch Steve apple formidable player would dress a disaster of such a great magnitude of 9/11 so. In many instances you read officers that we're trying to find their way based on the situation so why are seeking consideration when met small cloud when a armed to see dust cloud. What was best suited for that ticklish situation and we just want fortune. I lawless coworkers Glenn Eddie. Saving people in that night it index how were down at the World Trade Center. It was another individual one and coworkers walked Smith who lost his wife Gloria Smith who was an officer. Down in that World Trade Center complex and there are many videos that have been wastes or wrecked it shall. Are saving EO. That being said as we move would. A lot ore reserves and shrimp and six rich and posttraumatic stress disorder. In and it led worst. There's. As we move forward I think that we need to understand that this was a catastrophic incident I can never happen again. And fortunately we have bifurcated security. At its meeting the physical bad security it maintains that army presence and location can be financial terrorists targets. And technological innovations such as the camera systems that all lining. Downtown area of Manhattan I think it puts us in a better place when now in a more pro web space as a re. Frank Gehry smiley doctor Deron torture again thank you both. For sharing your story with us today and thank you both for your heroic actions on that day twenty years go. These omens or maybe I'm innocent it's our pleasure. And as America reflects on the twentieth anniversary of the 9/11 attacks ABC news and ABC news liable have live coverage. 9/11 twenty years later America remembers airs this Saturday starting at 8 AM eastern. And that does it for this newscast Sunday and Maceda thanks for joining us and remember ABC news live as your free all day was the latest news context and analysis. I'll see you back here at the top of the hour stay safe everybody's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.