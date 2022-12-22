ABC News Live: Major winter storm already impacting holiday travel

Plus, the reaction to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s poignant address to Congress, and closing arguments start in the trial between Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez.

December 22, 2022

