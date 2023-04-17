ABC News Live: Manhunt underway after Alabama mass shooting

Plus, hundreds protest for charges against a homeowner who shot and wounded a 16-year-old after he mistakenly went to the wrong house to pick up siblings, and the bloody battle for Sudan.

April 17, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live