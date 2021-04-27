ABC News Live: Martin Luther King Jr.’s family leads march for voting rights

Plus, the FBI is working closely with counterterrorism agents after a 12-hour hostage situation at a synagogue in Texas, and a massive underwater volcano erupted, causing a tsunami in Tonga.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live