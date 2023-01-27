ABC News Live: Memphis officials set to release Tyre Nichols arrest video

Plus, the latest on the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh as more witnesses are set to be called, and second gentleman Doug Emhoff visits Auschwitz for Holocaust Remembrance Day.

January 27, 2023

