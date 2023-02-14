ABC News Live: Michigan State mass shooting leaves 3 dead

Plus, the latest on the train derailment and environmental disaster in Ohio, and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley announces her bid for the White House.

February 14, 2023

