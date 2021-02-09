Transcript for ABC News Live: Multiple deaths reported as Ida wreaks havoc on the Northeast

Good morning everyone I'm Diane Macedo thanks for streaming with us overnight item wreaked Havoc for mirror. Millions of the northeast spawning destructive tornadoes. And toppling these homes in New Jersey. Flash flooding swept away cars forcing a number of water rescues and New York City issued a flash flood emergency for the first time ever. The subway system was temporarily shut down a Newark Airport suspended all flights as floodwaters swallowed tumor terminals. Now search and rescue missions are underway ABC's chief meteorologist. Ginger Z is lives this morning. And a Supreme Court weighed in on the new taxes abortion ban law overnight refusing to blockage. The law is the most restrictive in the nation effectively banning abortion after around six weeks of pregnancy. ABC's Rachel Scott is live from Texas for the latest. And three Colorado police officers as well as two paramedics have been indicted in the 2019 deaths of allies in the plains. The 23 year old died after being confronted by police while walking home from a convenience store we'll hear formalizing the claims family this morning. We began with that historic flooding as Ida traveled across the northeast parts of new York and New Jersey received up to a foot of rain. As a New York city's subway system shut down overnight Newark Airport also suspended. All flights jitters he's in Passaic, New Jersey with more. A flash flooding feet in the northeast. States of emergency in new York New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Multiple deaths reported at the remnants of item merged with affront to reduce chaos. For the first time in recorded history the National Weather Service is serving eight flash flood emergency for all Five Boroughs of New York City. More than seven inches of rain in just a few hours. Western Hemisphere's busiest subway system shut down. Waterfall pouring down stations skiers train pulling into fund platform submerged. People waiting to waist high water. Above ground stranded cars and water rescues everywhere. Chef DNY members rescuing someone who has been trapped in that Jeep for now well over an hour. Our New York station WABC right there as a man was finally brought to safety ending cleans a partial building collapsed at least ten people killed. And at Newark Airport in New Jersey bill wettest day ever recorded. Flooding taking over back it's clean terminals hundreds of flights canceled. Passaic, New Jersey mayor Hector Laura. ED during the storm for people to stay inside and up to many here with the flooding has gone and sold back. Arms are so you know Bob on the quarter. We know now we really boggles. The same system torturing southern New Jersey and Pennsylvania earlier in the evening with at least six tornadoes. Cadet corps eight. Nearly 25 homes and market held a total loss others shredded C branches start to get carried by the wind past my house that the chair on our front porch got flipped. And he was it was nuts. An abortion Pennsylvania at the storm uprooting trees tipping semis and an Allegheny County 41 people mostly students in this bus. Rescued. Experts attributing the frequency of these extreme rainfall events to human caused climate change. In reality what was once a hundred years for the club that had about 1% chance happy you're here. Isn't the hundred year flood and anymore. And ginger Xie joins me live now from Passaic, New Jersey and ginger what's it like there right now. Well the water is gone latency is stranded vehicle their behind me there's mud from the river which is easily two blocks that way. And then this vehicle show you how high the water was has a water line in a couple of little fix that will likely debris left us there are so waste. High water had been talking to people around here they said that the water was higher overnight and it was in sandy. There are two people still missing here in Passaic thought to of washed away in the river at least one person dead. We're seeing degree fill the streets and it's going to be a big day of people cleaning up not just their basements and first floors. But getting the roads cleared of vehicles the roads so many of them still closed this morning is really one of those moments Diane where you say okay. This was so extreme worse than we've ever seen what's next and ginger in. The fact that the waters all gone that shows how quickly it comes and it goes we have footage coming in now live. From Connecticut where the water is still there and rescues are under way. It's how dangerous is it a situation like this particularly well we had this combination last night. The tornado warnings and the flash flood warnings. Right so we've got. Flash flood emergency was issued a flash flood emergency is different than just the regular flash flood warning which by the way is that is deadly enough right I always say when they're the flash flood warning. Don't go in your car more than half the deaths in flash flooding happened. In vehicles still a flash flood emergency was what made this. Unique and the unique because the National Weather Service in New York issued a for the Five Boroughs of New York for the first time. Issued for exceedingly rare situations. Severe threat to human life just like we saw last night with catastrophic damage. The most unfortunate part is we see that rain fall but more than eight inches across this large swat. Three to five inch per hour rainfall rates the part that bothers me the most is we've been talking about ideas remnants hitting this front. Causing severe flash flooding for days in the last 24 hours the warnings where there the communication. Obviously. Did not get through and that's the part we need to work on I'm tough love sustainability. And finding a way to live in the new planet reality with extremes. Looking at but it's now from Philadelphia you can just see the tops of cars these cars are completely. Submerged in water there how long ginger do you think it's gonna take. We're not only the northeast but it but the country. To recover from Hyde is damage from the Gulf Coast all the way up. Well the video that you were just seeing as this goats Google river in Philadelphia the mayor there are asking people who live in flood zones. To staying in place because the rate has been gone for hours but the river has been rising ocean crest. Any moment is gonna crest close to record stage. They are seeing significant flooding even after the water pulls away so we won't know the extensive damage. From my F for a few days but we already son millions and millions of dollars in damage I was 36 hours ago I was still in New Orleans. And still seeing all of the collapsed buildings and then the water still standing in some of those parishes so many parts of this country now feeling. Exactly. How the rest I guess that brings us together and some sick way even when you look at the fires in those extremes in all the people out of their homes this morning himself but southbound. And it's it's amazing to see the broad impact this storm has had in Jersey in Passaic, New Jersey ginger thank you. And the remnants of died in addition to all that flooding also us bond destructive tornadoes across at least four states Katherine Scott rough Philadelphia station WP DI. Is in my looking hill New Jersey where one of those reported twisters touched down captain good morning. Diane we are surrounded by damage here in north hill this morning home after home after a confirmed tornado last evening take a look at all the debris in the law on here. Look at that home you can actually looked inside. That hold me into somebody's closet. After this tornado ripped through here around 6:20 PM residents here say they heard a growling or a rumbling noise. They re enter their basements they tried to find covered not knowing if that was going to be sick I want to show you this home across the street here take a look at that. The roof about home. Is gone. This sides have caved in there's children's toys in the lawn emergency management saying it's likely multiple tornadoes touched down within that county. One person in the hospital no fatalities but the property damage is significant approximately two dozen homes in this area have been destroyed roughly 100 more were damaged. Governor Murphy we will be here later on this morning to survey the damage. Diane. Write to BP BI's Catherine sky we appreciate it Catherine thank you and here's another live look. At Philadelphia right now you can see rescues are under way there the water. In some cases looks like mid level to a front door there and we we have already seen particularly near the suspect or river. Cars completely submerged. Again. In the area authorities are urging everybody to stay put not come upside because that water. May still be rising. And earlier on GMA New Jersey governor Phil Murphy talked to George Stephanopoulos about the extent of the damage in his state right now let's listen. Governor Murphy what a night what's the situation you stay right now. It was a heck of a night George and we're still a lot of Lewis. Tornadoes touching down as your reporters. Severe flooding. Sadly loss of life. We just would beg folks to stay off the roads stay home with Buchanan right now because we all want. Trees to clean up a lot of roads to clear up with stranded vehicles. And all I would say assistance a lot of hurt right now in New Jersey we're gonna be there for folks it's going to be a long road to recovery but we're gonna be there with them. But this is just yet another reminder of these things are a couple more frequently. They're more intense. Sadly more deadly it and we get I'll update our playbook for sure what does that mean. Listen we are in New Jersey is probably the most exposed state in the country. Such a climate. Change. And we we are the most densely populated. Our location is second to none which is great but. Who are resiliency God's sake not just as a state but as a country. We don't we gonna churn up we return into the meantime we're going to be there for folks. As they picked up the pieces and recover and. Any other parts of Newark Airport were flooded in all flights were suspended the height of the strong word of things stand with the airport right now. They're get back to their feet George but it's gonna take it's gonna take time until they're fully back to their feet NJ transit several he has basically got no rail service at the moment. With the exception of the Atlantic City line. Plus services intermittent at best. What got incredibly heroic workers and about out there around the clock doing everything they can. And on the phone overnight with dozens of mayors including doctor Laura who was just shown us. It decided on what the White House were pulled all lovers we can bit it's going to be a long road to get back on our feet. And what more do we not know about how many tornadoes touchdown and what kind of damage they cost. To be determined completely George job going down there this morning myself to see you with my own eyes multiple tornadoes. Particularly in the southern part of the state you have would agree. Death spurred multi hill that I spoke to all this mayors through the night. It's significant home damage significant tree damage. Thank god commitment not a lot of human casualty believed to be determined I don't wanna say I don't want. I don't wanna say that with complete certainty yet but one going down there with my own boo -- with my own eyes to see it no later this morning. Cleanup and recoveries can take some time. Don't no question about it without question again would not all of the White House. And what we've got heroic folks out there whether it's chopping trees. A lot of roads are moving cars. Or just working with folks as they is that he didn't it into the waters begin to recede. It's me a long road we're going to be there for folks. Our thanks to Georgia governor Murphy for that interview. As I mentioned the New York City subways were shut down overnight as the flooding crippled the busiest subway system in the country. Water gushing from the walls flooded the platform in tracks forcing all lines out of service. Transportation correspondent GO but he test has more on that part of the story high GO. Hey there Diane good morning to you just about every subway line in New York City has been suspended this morning. Take a look this one right here it's been roped off. And that's because it's all unbelievable. Flooding overnight. And we have lots of images of it because people were just so shocked watching this happen take a look right there the water was just gushing out of the wall. Flooding the platform and tracks this is a very dramatic case but platforms all across the city were flooded and it's what's forced all of these lines. Out of service no word yet on when they will get going again. We also saw incredible images of flooding at Newark Liberty International Airport over a New Jersey. This video here is the baggage room overnight and I'm told it got even worse workers tell us that. Parts of the airport actually had to be evacuated. Now the first war of the terminal also ended up flooded. At least 370. Flights have already been canceled at new work today now the airport says that it is re starting. Limited flight operations but I gotta tell you Diane it is going to be awhile before all of this is fully operation. I GO Benitez stay safe out there everybody. Me money York state has also declared a state of emergency the governor called the storm a very dire situation aerial rash of his in the Bronx. With the latest tie area. Good morning to you die and the effects of that catastrophic storm still very much of being felt here in the Bronx if you take a look I'm standing in about a foot. Of water but if I we're walk a little bit further it is much much deeper over there you see people trying to traverse these sidewalk here but. The cars are still inundated and the water line likely last night reaching up to where. That trash is on the hood of that car we saw many abandoned cars as we made our way. To the Bronx from Manhattan this morning people just stranded for hours on the roadways after that flash flood emergency. Unimpressive and it. For all Five Boroughs of New York City. That rain coming down in torrents I know you felt it last night dangerous scenes playing out across New York City there was a travel ban for non emergency vehicles in effect until about 5 AM this morning of course. That has expired but officials are saying that he could be a messy commute and Nancy going for many people out on the roadways. All through today Diane all right area up thanks. Being off thousands in Louisiana are still in the dark after hurricane Ida. Power has been restored to a small section of New Orleans but most of the city is still without electricity. And without air conditioning as the temperatures there rise chief national correspondent Matt Gutman is in look last Louisiana with the latest Matt good morning. Good morning Diane this is going to be the fifth day without power here you can see the sun is starting to rise behind me people are going increasingly desperate for. For water but above all. For fuel free gas station in the fox Louisiana has faced off pummeled so many. Of the communities around here completely flooded out. The woman in that silver car behind me she's with her seven month old infant she has been here since 2 AM. With our drone. What's your sense of how long this line for fuel is it snakes all the way to the horizon so far there you're actually hasn't been able to reach. The end of it because he's tethered to his machine he's got to keep a certain distance going. All these people defying. Curfew orders many of them if not vast majority are here to build gas cans for generators. For families whose family members are reliant on medical device is keeping those generators going it's a matter of life. Fox EMS officials reporting that call volume and their centers is up a 185%. Partly driven by carbon monoxide poisoning too many people using those gas powered generators indoors apparently. Twelve people hospitalized in New Orleans yesterday including seven children. We are seeing the light start to come on in parts of New Orleans victory this. French Quarter but the vast majority of this area is still without lights only 3% of transmission. Back on. A far S worth of power lines. Part down and if you strips of power fault lines all the way. They could reach Russia from here thousands of miles. That the scale of the damage to infrastructure. Refineries. Cell phone towers come. Gas stations everything. Obviously power lines. It's one of the major reasons the president Biden is going to visit here tomorrow. The storm is estimated to have cost this region alone. All right Matt Gutman a New Orleans thanks Matt. Coming up the Supreme Court has officially refused to block a controversial new law banning nearly all abortions in the state of Texas. We'll take a look at the backlash where anything goes where things go from here after the break. Storm damage in Philadelphia after heavy rain and flooding overnight. With us. Welcome back here's a live look at some of the flooding item brought to the north east that is Bridgeport. Kinetic it right now were rescues. Are under way we are continuing to monitor. This developing story. Meanwhile the Supreme Court overnight rejected a request by Texas abortion providers to block a new law banning abortions in the state as early as six weeks into pregnancy. A six weeks is the for many women know their targeted before almost all abortions usually take place. The law also incentivize individuals to file lawsuits against anyone who helps a woman obtain. Other funny illegal abortion offering a monetary reward to plaintiffs who win. Rachel Scott has the latest from Austin. Overnight. A bitterly divided Supreme Court breaking its silence and a five to four decision refusing to block a new Texas law that bans nearly all abortions in the state Chief Justice John Roberts breaking from the conservative majority on the bench. Joining the liberal justices dissenting the loop calling the Texas flop not only unusual but unprecedented. Across the state protesters called on the High Court to step in and stopped the van. But in an unsigned opinion the conservative majority set the abortion providers to challenge the law. Did not address complex and novel procedural questions until at the today in Texas the law stands a physician may not perform an abortion at the fetal heartbeat is detected. Which could be as early as six weeks into pregnancy and before some women even know they are pregnant and there are no exceptions for rape or incest. Only for medical emergencies justice Sonia Sotomayor writing in her dissent. The court order is stunning writing presented with a flagrantly unconstitutional. Law in junior to prohibit women from exercising their constitutional rights a majority of justices have opted. The theory they're heads in the sand. And we just got joins me live now from Austin, Texas have more on his rich of the supreme ruling seems to evolve around. How this law is enforced by citizens. Rather than the state so can you unpack that a little. Yeah I think you're exactly right here Diane this Lott does not in power. The state to enforce this this in power as private citizens to enforce it by allowing anyone in the United States not just here in Texas. Anyone in the United States could sue someone here in Texas. Who helps women and get a now illegal abortion and the fetal heartbeat is detected so we're talking about suing doctors. Even suing over drivers that may transport a woman to an abortion clinic. And the reward if successful could be at least 101000. Dollars. So that could put a real financials led strain on a lot of these abortion clinics are a lot of providers. Can bankrupt them and force them to shut down Diane air not send our people in Texas react in this. You know there were protests here right in front of the State Capitol all away from Austin to Houston death yesterday calling on the Supreme Court. To act and the lead attorney B that was a challenging this case toy ABC news that he was holding out hope that the Supreme Court. Would respond in sort of put this case on hold obviously this is now a new reality here in Texas that women are waking up to. Texas in the second largest states in the nation and now for the majority of winning here. They're gonna have their abortion rights restricted Diane. And the the court ruling doesn't say that this law is constitutional. It's more about the fact that it's in force this way mean the court thought they didn't have a position. To block it at this time so where does the battle over this law go from here. Gets a really important note that you're making here because even though. The justice is the conservative justice is not including Chief Justice John Roberts. Didn't vote to keep this in light its stand here in taxes they did say that they were not weighing in on whether or not this lie is constitutional. And they also said that this still leaves the door open for other legal challenges but I can tell you the big concern from advocates that we have spoken to. And that this lot won't now be a blueprint for other states throughout the country right now you have twelve states that have tried to ban abortions for women in their first trimester. All of those have been held up in court Texas is actually the first stage where this has been successful. And so now many advocates fear that many people are going to be looking at Texas and trying to replicate this exacts a lot Diane. Re still there are other laws in the country they're set to go before the Supreme Court even before this one. Let me does have the court is due to take up this issue one way or another but I wonder in the meantime. How much pressure does this put on president Biden and Democrats in congress now that they have the majority. To take action and pass a law on this and well that looks like. Ray and all eyes are on the Supreme Court we know that in the fall they are going to take up a case that. Will look to the fate Bob Roe vs. Wade that landmark decision that case coming from Mississippi which banned abortions. I had fifteen weeks until they will be weighing in on that but there is so much pressure right now on the congress to possibly pass sometime we'll watch that gearing teens a woman's right to abortion in this country maybe in the first story. First trimester and establish woman's rights that way we heard the white house Press Secretary call on congress to act. I'm not look the reality heroes also Democrats are now. You a lot of motivation. Have come out and vote they had in the mid term elections it also and the next presidential elections it is notable die and that all three of the justices that former president Donald troubled pointed to the bench. Sided with Texas in this to keep this law. On the books. And Rachel Scott an Austin, Texas thanks Rachel. Coming up three Colorado. Police officers and two paramedics have been indicted in the death of Elijah McLean. Of the 23 year old died after an encounter with police in 2019. Britain take a closer look at the case which has become another rallying cry against police brutality but we come back. But first here's another live look at storm damage in Bridgeport. After heavy rain and flooding overnight gives you rescues actively under way we'll be watching the remnants of this storm. All day we'll be ready. Welcome back here's another live look at flooding in Pennsylvania right now this is Bridgeport. Pennsylvania rescues under way all over the state right now and all over the tristate area. Three officers and two paramedics have been indicted in the 2019 deaths of Elijah McLane the 23 year old died after an encounter with police while walking home from a convenience store. The indictment says Maclean lost consciousness while officer had a minute choke hold and that paramedics injected him with a lethal amount academy. ABC's Marcus Moore has the latest. This brainy bawdy camera video captures portions of the lies of the plane's last moments alive. Police confronted the 23 year old if you walk home alone from a grocery store two weekends ago Maclean died after a struggle with the officers. Now this morning three policemen and two paramedics face criminal charges for the young man's death. Our goal is to seek justice for life in McLean. For his family and friends. And for a state. I'm blueprint for all. What I want my son we're Clinton did was lighter. The Colorado grand jury indictment. 32 total counts levied against the officers and first responders including manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. On August 24 20193. Aurora police officers responded to a 911 call about a masked man acting suspiciously. They separate that. Stop stop. Stop by a red stop you could you being suspicious. Claims family later explained that he suffered from a blood condition that often made him feel cold bolting out with no right golden out of those. Oh well I timid introvert stop respecting boundaries. Officers tackling McLean that putting him in a carotid chokehold which restricts blood flow to the brain. Clean pleading with them or use nonviolent. Okay. I don't you. I'd arm. At one point even crying out three words that have become rallying cries against police brutality. The officers later claiming that the 23 you won't have reached for one of their guns and prosecutors say this was a critical moment. Paramedics arriving at the scene and injecting McLean with what prosecutors say was a lethal amount of the powerful anesthetic Kennedy. The Aurora police association defending the officer sang in a statement to ABC news. There is no evidence that a PD officers caused his death. The hysterical overreaction to this case is severely damaged the police department. This police department needs to be disbanded. And rebuilt from the ground up. The claims death gained national attention during the months of protests following the police killing of George Foy. Since then Colorado has banned the use of choke holds and bars paramedics from using academy to subdue suspects. Now McLean's family wants their son to be remembered as a gentle young man who had a bright future. He was a giver here Britain Euro. We're every weekend they'll make you feel better even the. M and Diane these indictments coming two years after McLean who by the way was unarmed when he had that encounter. With police and later died at days later at the hospital never regaining consciousness after receiving that that Kevin mean according to. To prosecutors. And authorities there. And his family also has said that he was the type guy he played the violin at the animal shelter soul that feed the animals there wouldn't feel lonely. The said that's the type of guy he was. And what makes this loss of so difficult even two years after the fact and they say that these indictments. While there have been calls for justice. Are indeed a step to that end Diane. Aaron Marcus Moore thanks for that. And another update on that historic flooding over 200000 people are now without power in new York New Jersey. And Philadelphia with new York New Jersey still under states or emergency. Public transportation is starting to resume service but there are still major delays. On subways and trains they're out new York and New Jersey were also now learning. That the death tall from the storm has climbed to 22 people after five people were found dead. In Elizabeth, New Jersey and of course. What all of these transportation issues many of us had a tough time getting to the office in getting on air this morning take a look at this video. From our senior meteorologist rob Marciano this is what his house looks like. Right now unfortunately just one of soul many people looking at a picture like this he was actually unable to join us on the showed a day because of this. And so we did want to give just a huge shout out to our team. Our nannies that caregivers the whole village that went in tube getting us here today and getting us on the air and just sending out. All of our hearts to all of those people struggling from the storm from the Gulf Coast all the way. Up to the northeast. And that does it for this newscast I'm Diane Macedo thanks for joining us and remember ABC news live as your free all day with the latest news context and analysis.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.