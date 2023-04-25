ABC News Live: Music icon and civil rights leader Harry Belafonte dies at 96

Plus, President Joe Biden announces his bid for reelection, and Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon part ways with their respective news networks.

April 25, 2023

