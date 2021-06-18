ABC NEWS LIVE: Nikolas Cruz pleads guilty to all 34 charges in connection with 2018 Parkland school shooting

Survivors and family members recount the events of the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history and react to Cruz pleading guilty.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live