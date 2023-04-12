ABC News Live: Ousted Tennessee lawmaker voted back into office

Plus, Chechens and Crimeans join Ukrainian soldiers on the front lines, and drag performer Shea Coulee sits down with ABC News' Will Ganss to talk about joining the Marvel universe.

April 12, 2023

