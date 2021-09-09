ABC News Live: President Biden to lay out plan to fight delta variant surge

More
Plus, the Dept. Of Justice is expected to sue Texas over the state’s abortion ban, and the U.S. Capitol steps up security.
28:12 | 09/09/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live: President Biden to lay out plan to fight delta variant surge

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"28:12","description":"Plus, the Dept. Of Justice is expected to sue Texas over the state’s abortion ban, and the U.S. Capitol steps up security. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79918101","title":"ABC News Live: President Biden to lay out plan to fight delta variant surge ","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-president-biden-lay-plan-fight-79918101"}