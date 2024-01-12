ABC News Live Prime: Fri, Jan 12, 2024

U.S. launches another strike against Houthi militants in Yemen; Taiwan voters head to polls to vote for president; Singer Kali Uchis talks about new Spanish-language album "Orquídeas" and pregnancy.

January 12, 2024

