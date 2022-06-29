ABC News Live Prime: Fri, Oct 21, 2022

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas former President Trump to testify about insurrection; Ukraine's president warns Russia could target major dam; creators discuss representation in sci-fi and fantasy.

