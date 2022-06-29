ABC News Live Prime: Fri, Sep 30, 2022

Hurricane Ian slams ashore in South Carolina, marking a third U.S. landfall; recovery begins in storm-ravaged Florida; voters head to the polls in Brazil.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live