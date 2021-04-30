ABC News Live Prime: Friday, April 30, 2021

More
Dr. Ashish Jha discusses India's COVID crisis, new travel restrictions; Guiliani raid ‘a very serious turn in this investigation,’ prosecutor says; Harvey Weinstein could be tried in Los Angeles
13:24 | 04/30/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Friday, April 30, 2021

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"13:24","description":"Dr. Ashish Jha discusses India's COVID crisis, new travel restrictions; Guiliani raid ‘a very serious turn in this investigation,’ prosecutor says; Harvey Weinstein could be tried in Los Angeles","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77432542","title":"ABC News Live Prime: Friday, April 30, 2021","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-prime-friday-april-30-2021-77432542"}