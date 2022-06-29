ABC News Live Prime: Friday December 2, 2022

President Joe Biden signs bill to avert rail strike; excitement high as Team USA prepares for soccer match Saturday; man who spent 20 hours treading water in Gulf of Mexico talks about experience.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live