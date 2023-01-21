ABC News Live Prime: Friday January 20, 2023

Investigators say former employee behind shooting inside Indiana Walmart; Family of woman killed in a terror attack wants social media company held accountable; Shakira’s heartbreak anthem goes viral.

January 21, 2023

