ABC News Live Prime: Friday, January 7, 2022

Supreme Court weighs White House coronavirus vaccine mandates; Russian troops intervene as protests grip Kazakhstan; ‘Autonomy is going to have more traction sooner’: Tech expert on CES

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live