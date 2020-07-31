Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, July 30, 2020

Now Playing: ‘Rebuilding Paradise’ shares Camp Fire survivor's story of losing her home: Part 2

Now Playing: 'Rebuilding Paradise' shows heroism, heartbreak after California Camp Fire: Part 1

Now Playing: A neighborhood’s tale of twins

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines for July 31, 2020

Now Playing: Teen arrested after hack of politicians, celebrities on Twitter

Now Playing: Looming eviction crisis in America

Now Playing: By the Numbers: COVID threatens baseball season

Now Playing: Cocktails and COVID: Are bars spreading the coronavirus?

Now Playing: West Virginia senator: 'I recognize the struggle and that help is still needed'

Now Playing: Video of grandparents married over 70 years reuniting goes viral

Now Playing: Officials trap 1st ‘murder hornet’

Now Playing: Accused murderer back behind bars after dramatic jailbreak

Now Playing: Trump attempts to sow doubt over Election Day

Now Playing: Families on edge as unemployment benefits set to expire

Now Playing: US reels from pandemic with 4.5M cases reported

Now Playing: State of emergency as Hurricane Isaias targets Florida

Now Playing: Trump claims Biden will bring ‘chaos and bloodshed’ if elected